Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Bryan Price claims to love watching young starting pitchers. If that’s the case, the Reds manager must be thrilled with Cincinnati’s 2015 season, even though it went into Friday’s series-opener against San Diego bumping along at a 23-29 clip.

Right-hander Jon Moscot became the fourth rookie to start for the Reds this season and, with fellow righties Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias, the third to make his major league debut -- and the season wasn’t even two months old.

“I love it,” Price, Cincinnati’s pitching coach before being named manager after the 2013 season, said before Friday’s game. “You’re looking at the future. We never anticipated seeing all those guys in that role in June.”

The 6-foot-4, 210-foot Moscot, who spent time in April on Louisville’s disabled list with a blister on his right middle finger, was 7-1 with a 3.15 earned-run average in nine starts with the Bats. He became the first player from Cincinnati’s 2012 draft class to reach the majors.

”We like him, not just because he has good stuff, but because of his competitiveness,“ Price said. ”He’s a very mature guy. We feel like Jon has all the traits to be a good major league pitcher.

Moscot also became the eighth pitcher to start a game for the Reds in 2015, a season that started on April 6. Ten different pitchers started games for the Reds in 2012.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-8, 3.46 ERA) at Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 1-1, 3.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jon Moscot, Cincinnati's fourth-round pick in the 2012 draft out of Pepperdine University, was promoted from Triple-A Louisville to replace RHP Raisel Iglesias, who developed a strained left oblique in his last start on May 30 against Washington in Cincinnati. He underwent a magnetic resonance imaging test and treatment, but he still felt it when he tried to play catch in Philadelphia. "It's one of those things that can get worse with pitching," manager Bryan Price said. "If it gets worse, you're looking at extensive time on the (disabled list). We felt it was inevitable that Jon would make his debut for us this year."

--RHP Raisel Iglesias developed a strained left oblique in his last start on May 30 against Washington in Cincinnati. He underwent a magnetic resonance imaging test and treatment, but he still felt it when he tried to play catch in Philadelphia. “It’s one of those things that can get worse with pitching,” manager Bryan Price said. Iglesias went on the disabled list on Friday.

--RHP Jason Marquis was designated for assignment. Marquis, 36, made the Opening Day roster after being invited to spring training as a non-roster player, but he was 3-4 with a 6.46 ERA in nine starts before being moved to the bullpen during the last home stand. He hadn’t pitched since starting on May 25 against Colorado. “He came into spring training ready to compete for a job, and he won a job, but unfortunately, he scuffled once the season started,” Price said. “It’s tough when you have an accomplished veteran player who’s had success and who worked hard to get back, but we’re kind of going with a youth movement.”

--RHP Pedro Villarreal was recalled to replace RHP Jason Marquis in the bullpen. The recall already was Villarreal’s fourth of the season. He made a combined two appearances in the previous three.

--C Devin Mesoraco, who hasn’t played defense since April 11 because a hip impingement keeps him from squatting comfortably, was cleared by a specialist to start working out in left field, an area of need after Marlon Byrd went on the disabled list with a fractured right wrist. “Before Marlon got injured we were talking about taking some more time, waiting a little bit longer and trying to do some more catching stuff,” Mesoraco said before Friday’s game. “When Marlon went down, it made sense to explore it. It certainly doesn’t hurt it out in left field. The only time I do hurt it is when I‘m squatting.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Before the game, if I had told you I wasn’t nervous, I would’ve been lying.” -- RHP Jon Moscot, Cincinnati’s fourth-round pick in the 2012 draft, who started Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--LF Marlon Byrd (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 3.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Jon Moscot

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch