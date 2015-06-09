Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Tyler Stephenson believes he can be a catcher in the major leagues. The Cincinnati Reds agree.

“He’s a catcher for sure,” said Chris Buckley, Reds senior director of amateur scouting.

With the 11th overall pick in the 2015 draft on Monday night, Cincinnati selected Stephenson out of Kennesaw Mountain High School in Marietta, Ga.

Stephenson, 18, was rated by Baseball America and MLB.com the best catcher in this year’s draft, and the 15th-best prospect overall.

This spring he hit .415 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs for Kennesaw.

Stephenson is the fifth catcher taken by the Reds in the draft’s first round, joining Dan LaMar (20th pick in 1979), Dan Wilson (seventh in 1990), Devin Mesoraco (15th in 2007) and Yasmani Grandal (12th in 2010).

“He’s big and strong with power to all fields,” Buckley said. “He’s a guy we followed since last summer. Sometimes teams are afraid of catchers. We thought he’d be around where we’d pick. We’re excited.”

Scouts like Stephenson’s combination of strength and bat speed. His frame reminds some of Orioles catcher Matt Wieters.

Stephenson’s size prompted speculation about a position change. But it appears the only uncertainty surrounding Stephenson is his signability with the 6-foot-4, 210-pound backstop having committed to play at Georgia Tech.

“I‘m trying to get it over quickly and move on with my future,” said Stephenson, of his decision to attend college or play professionally. “Being drafted by the Reds is a dream come true; great ballpark, great city. It’s everything you could ask for.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-31

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 4-6, 2.45 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 4-4, 3.60 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Ivan De Jesus Jr. hit his first major league home run on Monday night, and it was a big one, breaking a 3-3 tie in the sixth to help the Reds defeat Philadelphia 6-4. De Jesus Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double, homer and two RBIs on Monday. He also was playing left field for the first time. “First time in my life playing left field,” he said. “I got some extra work in the outfield early. I felt really comfortable out there.”

--C Devin Mesoraco began a Triple-A rehab assignment on Monday, going 0-for-3 and playing LF, where he didn’t have any chances. Mesoraco hasn’t caught in a game since mid-April due to a hip impingement that eventually landed him on the disabled list. While the injury prevents him from catching, it doesn’t hamper him while playing left field, which is where he will play during his rehab. He’s expected to play three or four games at Triple-A.

--OF Brennan Boesch hasn’t been available to play the past three games due to lower back issues. He is expected to start one game in the Phillies series. “He would be deemed very close to 100 percent if not 100 percent,” said manager Bryan Price. Boesch pinch-hit on Monday and struck out. He’s batting .140 in 26 games this season.

--RHP Mike Leake didn’t allow a hit through 6 2/3 innings in his start against Philadelphia last Wednesday. But, the Phillies made things more difficult for him on Monday. Leake allowed three earned runs and 10 hits in six innings on 96 pitches. He walked one and struck out four. “I‘m really proud of him,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Going against a familiar lineup. Mike did a terrific job without his best stuff, from a crispness perspective.”

--RHP Homer Bailey’s elbow brace was removed earlier this week. But he’s not permitted to do any cardiovascular work for another month. Bailey had season-ending elbow surgery on May 8. “Just getting range of motion back,” said Bailey on Monday. “Very, very, very light strengthening stuff. Basically, after being in a brace for four weeks, you kind of have to wake everything up again. I ice a lot.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t get the ball from my first hit (in 2011). They say it got lost. But, it’s not about the home run. The big thing is we won today.” - LF Ivan De Jesus Jr., who was given the ball that he hit for his first major league home run on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. Mesoraco has been working out in left field. He began a Triple-A rehab assignment on June 8 and is expected to play three or four games.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--LF Marlon Byrd (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 3.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a Triple-A rehab assignment on June 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Jon Moscot

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nick Adcock

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch