Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds have found their eighth-inning guy and it’s a pitcher who last year set new club standards for futility.

Right-hander J.J. Hoover tied a franchise record with 10 losses in 54 appearances in 2014. He hasn’t given up an earned run in his past seven appearances this season.

Hoover is 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 26 appearances. And, aside from allowing four earned runs in a 16-10 loss at Milwaukee on April 21, Hoover has a 0.39 ERA with one earned run allowed in 23 innings.

What stands out most for manager Bryan Price is Hoover’s improvement against left-handed batters.

In 2014, lefties hit .330 against Hoover. This year, they’re hitting just .140, allowing Price to use Hoover in the setup role without as much concern for matchups.

“Last year, lefties hit him not just for average, but for power damage -- run production,” Price said. “This year, he’s been much, much more effective, so now it doesn’t become a situation where you’ve got to try to manage the game based on who’s coming to the plate.”

Hoover wasn’t needed during Tuesday night’s 11-2 victory over Philadelphia.

Hoover’s resurgence comes at a good time for the Reds, who’ve had difficulty bridging the gap from the starter to closer Aroldis Chapman. Previous eighth-inning projects -- Kevin Gregg and Jumbo Diaz -- are no longer with the team.

For now, Hoover’s the guy.

“What he’s done for himself is earned the opportunity now to get those later-game, higher-leverage situations,” Price said. “He’s taken advantage of the few opportunities he’s had so far to pitch in that situation.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-31

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 3-5, 5.68 ERA) at Reds (RHP Jon Moscot, 0-1, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brandon Phillips left Tuesday’s game in the third inning with a strained left groin after sliding awkwardly with his left foot into third base in the first. Phillips missed time earlier this season with a toe injury. “It was the smart decision to get him out before the injury was compromised,” said manager Bryan Price. Phillips likely won’t play on Wednesday, said Price.

--CF Billy Hamilton was out of the lineup Tuesday with a sore left wrist which was aggravated when he slid home to score a run in the second inning of Monday night’s game. “He’s a little banged up,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s got a little bit of an issue with his hand and wrist, so I‘m going to give him breather here, see if we can get that ironed out to where he’s comfortable swinging the bat.” Hamilton leads the major leagues with 25 stolen bases in 29 attempts.

--RHP J.J. Hoover has earned the eighth-inning setup role for the Reds, largely due to his improvement in getting left-handed batters out. Last year, lefties batted .330 against him. This season, just .140. Hoover hasn’t allowed an earned run since April 21. “Last year, lefties hit him not just for average, but for power damage - run production,” manager Bryan Price said. “This year, he’s been much, much more effective, so now it doesn’t become a situation where you’ve got to try to manage the game based on who’s coming to the plate.”

--LHP Aroldis Chapman is scuffling, well, when you compare him to Aroldis Chapman. The Reds closer has 44 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings and 11 saves. But, he’s given up a run in six of his past 14 appearances. And while his velocity is still up, Chapman hasn’t been rolling through the ninth inning lately. “He’s finding his way with his mechanics,” said manager Bryan Price. “I think he got a little sideways with his delivery.” Chapman has been working with pitching coach Jeff Pico to refine his delivery.

--1B Joey Votto hit his 11th and 12th homers of the season on consecutive pitches from former Reds right-hander Aaron Harang on Tuesday night. Votto’s homers came leading off the third and with one out in the fifth. He then homered off Dustin McGowan in the seventh to join Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench as the only Reds to homer three times in a game three times in their career. The fact that two of the three homers came on pitches out of the zone was not lost on Votto, who’s among baseball’s most patient hitters. “I just happened to get lucky on three pitches,” said Votto. “A few of them were out of the zone, that’s not typical. You’re going to fail a lot if you swing at balls out of the zone.”

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani got some early run support, but it was his slider which carried him through Tuesday night’s outing. DeSclafani improved to 5-4 on the season with two earned runs and 10 hits allowed in 6 1/3 innings. He walked one and fanned seven. DeSclafani said he worked on his slider in the bullpen prior to Tuesday’s game. “I made some adjustments in the bullpen; I liked the swings I was getting off it,” DeSclafani said. “I kept the foot on the gas. You have to do that at this level, whether you’re up 10 or whatever.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just happened to get lucky on three pitches. A few of them were out of the zone, that’s not typical. You’re going to fail a lot if you swing at balls out of the zone.” -- Reds 1B Joey Votto, after hitting three homers Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (strained left groin) left the game on June 9 after sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning. He’s day-to-day.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sore left wrist) did not play on June 9. He is day-to-day.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. Mesoraco was working out in left field during his recovery. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8, and he is expected to play three or four games in the minors.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--LF Marlon Byrd (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 3.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Jon Moscot

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nick Adcock

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch