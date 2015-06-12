Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Two new faces showed up in the starting lineup for Thursday’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs as the Cincinnati Reds continue to cope with injuries.

Shortstop Eugenio Suarez was called up from Triple-A Louisville and inserted in the lineup following Wednesday’s season-ending injury to Zack Cozart.

Left fielder Chris Dominguez also came up from Triple-A to fill an outfield gap left by Marlon Byrd’s right wrist injury.

On Thursday the Reds had only three starters from Opening Day in the lineup.

“I think we’ll have Billy (Hamilton) and Brandon (Phillips) back soon and it will look a little bit more like the lineup we expected to have on Opening Day,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “But everyone plays under the same set of rules as far as injury probability. The depth of our organization will be tested.”

Cozart suffered tears of the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligament and the biceps tendon in his right knee while trying to beat out a hit in the first inning of Wednesday’s 5-2 victory over the Phillies.

The Reds said Cozart is expected to have surgery next Monday, with a rehab lasting approximately nine months.

Byrd has been on the disabled list since June 3 and isn’t scheduled to come off until at least June 18.

Suarez, acquired from the Tigers in an offseason trade, was hitting .256 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs at Louisville. Cozart had a .258 average with nine home runs and 28 RBI for the Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-32

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto,4-4, 2.64 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 502, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Lorenzen was rocked early and worked 4 1/3 innings, allowed five hits, six runs (five earned) while he struck out six and walked three. But he was pleased with the effort. “One thing that I was happy about was that I didn’t step off the gas,” Lorenzen said. “I kept going out there and saying ‘this is what I have today and I‘m going to keep coming at you with it.’ They kept tacking them on but I didn’t back down.”

--1B Joey Votto went 1-for-4 with a double and is hitting .368 in June after posting a .253 average in May. Ten of his 12 doubles have come on the road.

--SS Zack Cozart was placed on the 15-day disabled list but is lost for the season. Cozart suffered tears of the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligament and the biceps tendon in his right knee while trying to beat out a hit in the first inning of Wednesday’s 5-2 victory over the Phillies. Cozart had a .258 average with nine home runs and 28 RBIs for the Reds.

--SS Eugenio Suarez was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday and inserted in the starting lineup following a season-ending injury to Zack Cozart. Suarez, acquired from the Tigers in an offseason trade, was hitting .256 with eight home runs and 25 RBI at Louisville.

--LF Chris Dominguez was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, making his second appearance with the club. Dominguez was on the Reds’ Opening Day roster and made three pinch-hitting appearances before being optioned on April 13.

--RHP Pedro Villarreal was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday after appearing in just three games with the Reds. He worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and four runs while striking out one and walking two.

--RHP Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.64 ERA) will make his 12th start of the season and third since missing a scheduled May 24 start with a sore right elbow. In the two starts he’s 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA. Over the last two seasons Cueto has made 28 starts with at least seven innings of work while allowing two earned runs or fewer.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One thing that I was happy about was that I didn’t step off the gas. I kept going out there and saying ‘this is what I have today and I‘m going to keep coming at you with it.'” -- Reds RHP Michael Lorenzen, after a loss to Chicago on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Zack Cozart (ACL, LCL, biceps tendon tears in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled June 11. He is out for the season. He will have surgery June 15 with a nine-month rehab expected.

--2B Brandon Phillips (strained left groin) left the June 9 game, and he did not play June 10-11. He is day-to-day.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sore left wrist) did not play June 9-11. He is day-to-day.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. Mesoraco was working out in left field during his recovery. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--LF Marlon Byrd (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 3.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Jon Moscot

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nick Adcock

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Chris Dominguez