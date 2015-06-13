Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Cincinnati Reds starting lineup featured center fielder Billy Hamilton back in on Friday while second baseman Brandon Phillips remained out with a strained groin suffered earlier in the week.

When the Reds arrived in Chicago on Thursday for a four-game series, manager Bryan Price expressed confidence both situations would be temporary.

Hamilton went 0-for-5 on Friday while Phillips made an appearance as an eighth inning pinch hitter and flew out to center.

Hamilton entered the lineup with 94 career stolen bases in 216 appearances.

If he reaches 100 prior to his 233rd game, he would be the fastest to that milestone since Dee Gordon reached 100 in the same number of games during 2014.

The Reds entered Friday with a major league-leading 56 steals in 72 attempts. They’re the first team with 29 thefts in 30 tries since stolen base information started being recorded in 1951.

Catcher Devin Mesoraco, already on the 15-day disabled list with a left hip injury, made three appearances with Triple-A Louisville this week while on rehabilitation assignment.

He played left field in all three games, going 1-for-7 with a walk and one outfield assists.

The All-Star catcher has been on the disabled list since May 25 with an impingement in his left hip and hasn’t caught since April 12.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 3-4, 4.29 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 2-2, 3.96)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Johnny Cueto had no decision on Friday but still struck out nine batters while walking none. It was the fifth time in his career with at least nine strikeouts and no walks. The nine on Friday were a career best in 23 starts against the Cubs. Cueto also went 1-for-3 at the plate and has hit safely in five of his last six starts.

--3B Todd Frazier was 2-for-5 with a double, homer, stolen base and three runs scored -- including the game-winner in the 10th inning. He had his first road homer since May 7 at Pittsburgh and is hitting .452 (14-for-31) with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBIS in his last seven games since June 6.

--SS Eugenio Suarez was 1-for-4 but delivered the game’s biggest hit with a 10th inning single and included his first career RBI.

--C Devin Mesoraco has made three rehab appearances this week at Triple-A Louisville where he went was 1-for-7 with a walk this week. Mesoraco has been on the disabled list since May 25 with an impingement in his left leg and hasn’t caught since April 12.

--RHP Mike Leake (3-4, 4.29 ERA) makes his 13th start of the season, 18th career appearance against the Cubs and 10th at Wrigley Field. He’s 4-0 with a 2.68 ERA in his last six starts against Chicago and hasn’t lost since a 6-1 decision on April 21, 2012. For the season, Leake has given up 12 home runs while striking out 47 and walking 23.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We took one shot at (a bunt) and it was an up and away fastball and he did a good job fouling it off and then came through big time with that base hit on 3-2.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, on SS Eugenio Suarez’s game-winning hit in extras vs. the Cubs on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (strained left groin) left the June 9 game, and he did not play June 10-12. He is day-to-day.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sore left wrist) did not play June 9-11, but returned June 12.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled June 11. He will undergo season-ending surgery June 15. A nine-month rehab is expected.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. Mesoraco was working out in left field during his recovery. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--LF Marlon Byrd (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 3.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Jon Moscot

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nick Adcock

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Chris Dominguez