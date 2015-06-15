Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Cincinnati Reds got a little healthier Sunday when second baseman Brandon Phillips returned to the starting lineup to face the Chicago Cubs.

Phillips did not start the previous four games after he strained his left groin Tuesday. He pinch-hit in the Reds’ games on Friday and Saturday against the Cubs.

By returning to the field, Phillips had a chance to get to know his new defensive partner. Shortstop Eugenio Suarez joined the team Thursday from Triple-A Louisville to replace Zack Cozart, who sustained a season-ending knee injury Wednesday.

“Certainly, they’re going to have to get familiar because that’s going to be our double-play combo, middle-of-the-diamond defenders most likely for the rest of the season,” manager Bryan Price said.

Change is nothing new for Phillips: He has played with 27 different shortstops in his Reds career.

Suarez has already made a positive first impression on offense. He hit a game-tying, two-run home run in the Reds’ 4-3 loss to the Cubs on Saturday and drove in the winning run on a 10th-inning single in Cincinnati’s 5-4 victory over Chicago on Friday.

In the series finale at Wrigley Field, Phillips went 1-for-5 and drove in Cincinnati’s lone run with a sixth-inning single.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-34

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Jon Moscot, 1-1, 4.91 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 4-7, 5.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton stole a career-high five bases Sunday. He has 100 steals in his career, 31 this season. Hamilton stole two in the third after reaching on a single, added another in the sixth after hitting a double and stole second and third in the 10th after a walk. Hamilton tied for second in the majors with 56 steals last season. “I finally got on base to even get a chance to steal a couple of bases,” Hamilton said. “Lately, I haven’t been getting on base. I haven’t been doing my job at the plate. If I get on base more, I’ll have more opportunities to do this.”

--2B Brandon Phillips returned to the starting lineup and hit leadoff Sunday after missing four starts due to a strained left groin. He pinch-hit in Friday’s and Saturday’s games. He went 1-for-5 with an RBI single Sunday.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings against the Cubs on Sunday. He is 1-1 with a 0.98 ERA in three starts against Chicago this season. DeSclafani has a 2.58 ERA in seven road starts compared to a 4.45 ERA in six home starts.

--RHP J.J. Hoover has allowed no earned runs in his last 24 appearances, dating back to April 24. He struck out three in two scoreless, hitless innings Sunday against the Cubs. His ERA is 1.59.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A real frustrating game. We had a lot of chances, especially late in the game.” -- Manager Bryan Price, after the Reds fell 2-1 to the Cubs in 11 innings Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (strained left groin) left the June 9 game, and he did not start June 10-13. He was back in the lineup June 14.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He will undergo season-ending surgery June 15. A nine-month rehab is expected.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. Mesoraco was working out in left field during his recovery. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--LF Marlon Byrd (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 3.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Jon Moscot

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nick Adcock

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Chris Dominguez