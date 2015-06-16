Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Bryan Price has no regrets about the Devin Mesoraco outfield experiment.

The Reds manager defended the organization’s decision to delay potential season-surgery for Mesoraco to see if he could handle the outfield despite his left hip impingement. The team’s No. 1 catcher was shut down indefinitely after three games with Triple-A Louisville last week when he experienced soreness in the hip.

Mesoraco has not caught since April 12. He was only able to pinch-hit and serve as the designated hitter before making his last appearance with the Reds on May 20. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 25.

“Everyone has an opinion on it and it’s a very divisive subject,” Price said. “I think it would have been much more irresponsible to our team and our fans if we would have just immediately gone for surgery without checking to see if there was potentially a way for Devin to play and be a usable piece on this team into the summer.”

Mesoraco played three games in left field with the Bats, and Louisville manager Delino DeShields said that he never looked comfortable, even at the plate. It’s expected Mesoraco would require four to six months of rehab if he undergoes surgery.

He’s been a shell of himself at the plate, batting .178 with two RBIs after his breakout season last year, when he hit .273 with 25 home runs and 80 RBIs in 114 games.

“Right now, he’s not in any jeopardy of (missing) Opening Day of next season and we haven’t even yet committed to what route we’re going to take,” Price said. “If he does need surgery, we’re not compromising his ability to be ready for Opening Day.”

The outfield move became a stronger consideration when left fielder Marlon Byrd broke his wrist on June 2.

“He’s been completely on board. He volunteered from the day Marlon broke his wrist,” Price said. “He put a lot of work into it. We covered all our bases and he was having no issues at all with his hip through all the batting practices and defensive drills. We did everything we could do. After three games, you realize his hip was not up to the challenge of playing the outfield three successive days and that’s where we are right now.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

Record: 28-35

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 1-2, 4.01 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Ryan, 1-0, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Lorenzen must resolve his control issues in order to get his first win since May 5 when he faces Detroit on Tuesday. He has walked 15 batters in his past four starts, which has gotten him into trouble despite giving up just 14 hits in those outings. He has also allowed four home runs in that stretch, including two to the Chicago Cubs in a 6-3 loss on Thursday. This will be the first time the 23-year-old rookie will face any of the Tigers.

--LHP Tony Cingrani was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday, retroactive to Sunday, with a strained left shoulder. Cingrani, who is 0-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 24 relief outings, had an MRI on Monday that revealed shoulder inflammation. He felt discomfort after pitching to two Chicago Cubs batters on Saturday and failing to record an out. “It doesn’t sound like structural damage or anything that will be (a lengthy problem) but I do imagine it’s going to take some time to get the inflammation out and get the strength back in the shoulder,” manager Bryan Price said.

--RHP Pedro Villarreal was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday and pitched 3 1/3 innings after starter Jon Moscot was injured in the first inning. He did well in the emergency situation, allowing only one unearned run, though he took the loss. Villarreal appeared in three other games with the Reds before the recall, along with 19 appearances with the Bats. He was elevated after Tony Cingrani went on the disabled list, though manager Bryan Price now has just two left-handed bullpen options -- Manny Parra and closer Aroldis Chapman.

--SS Zack Cozart had surgery Monday morning to repair tears of the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments and the biceps tendon in his right knee. Cozart’s rehab will take approximately seven to nine months. He suffered the season-ending injury on Wednesday. “He did a lot of damage to his knee,” manager Bryan Price said. “The good news coming out of it is Dr. (Timothy) Kremchek is optimistic he’ll get through his rehab and be ready to go in that (seven to nine) month period.”

--RHP Jon Moscot suffered a dislocated left shoulder during the first inning of his start at Detroit on Monday. He was injured during a rundown play when he made a full extension dive to tag out Tigers center fielder Anthony Gose at second base. The rookie right-hander was making his third career start. The Reds have been starting three rookies because of injuries and will have to find another replacement with Moscot on the shelf for an extended period. “It’s extremely disappointing to lose him with this much opportunity sitting there for him,” manager Bryan Price said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The kid’s worked his tail off to get this opportunity. You certainly need him and trust him in eating up some innings in our rotation. It’s extremely disappointing to lose him with this much opportunity sitting there for him.” -- Manager Bryan Price, after Reds rookie starter Jon Moscot dislocated his left shoulder in the first inning of Monday’s loss to Detroit.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) was injured during his June 15 start. He is headed for the disabled list.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15. A seven-to-nine month rehab is expected.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. Mesoraco was working out in left field during his recovery. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8, but he was shut down indefinitely in mid-June due to hip soreness.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--LF Marlon Byrd (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 3.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Jon Moscot

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nick Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Chris Dominguez