Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton may not be a switch-hitter beyond this season.

Hamilton has been a much more effective hitter from the right-handed side during his short MLB career. He is hitting .261 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 207 right-handed at-bats, compared to a .240 average with six home runs and 49 RBIs in 592 left-handed at-bats.

This season, the splits are even more pronounced. He’s hitting .205 from the left side and .258 from the right side.

He admits that he’s considered batting right-handed against a right-handed pitcher.

“I think about it all the time,” Hamilton said to the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Not just me, all switch-hitters think about it. Most switch-hitters feel more comfortable from one side than they do the other. You go up sometimes and think: I feel so good right-handed. I want to hit right-handed.”

A bigger question is whether Hamilton should just concentrate on being a right-handed hitter.

“We haven’t discussed it organizationally,” Reds manager Bryan Price said on Tuesday. “It’s so early in his career. Undoubtedly, there would come a time, if he didn’t really improve from the left side, you’d have to consider making him right-handed only.”

The drawback with doing so is that Hamilton’s ability to leg out infield hits from the left side could be a weapon if he improved his bunting and bat control. He leads the majors with 31 stolen bases, including five against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

He’ll remain a switch-hitter for at least the remainder of the season.

“It hasn’t been a talking point. Maybe at the end of the season, it will, after we get a better feeling of where Billy is,” Price said. “But he’s committed to doing it and he’s working diligently on it. So I don’t feel it’s something we would pull the plug on during the season.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-35

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 4-4, 2.85 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 6-2, 2.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Todd Frazier hit two solo home runs in Cincinnati’s 5-2 win over Detroit on Tuesday. Frazier reached the 20-home run mark for the second time in his career. His second home run on Tuesday, a go-ahead shot in the seventh, was his 500th career hit. He has five multi-home run games in his career. “I know I can hit the ball out of any park,” he said. “Not to be cocky or anything about it but I’ve got power and I‘m pretty much showing it.”

--RHP Johnny Cueto has never faced Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera in regular-season play during his career. That will likely change on Wednesday night when Cueto starts against Detroit for the first time in his career. He got a no-decision in his last outing on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four runs in seven innings and striking out nine. He pitched seven shutout innings against San Diego in his previous start.

--RHP Carlos Contreras was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He was 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in 16 relief appearances with the Bats and has also appeared in three games with the Reds, allowing one run in 3 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old Contreras fortifies a bullpen that has been used extensively in recent days.

--LF Marlon Byrd will begin his rehab assignment with the team’s Double-A affiliate in Pensacola, Fla., on Wednesday. He went on the 15-day disabled list on June 3 with a fractured right wrist but it has healed quickly. He was batting .212 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI prior to the injury. “I didn’t anticipate potentially having him back as soon as this,” manager Bryan Price said. “That’s definitely good news.”

--RHP Jon Moscot will undergo tests in Cincinnati on Wednesday to determine if his dislocated left shoulder will require surgery. Moscot, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday, was injured on Monday during a rundown play when he made a full extension dive to tag out Tigers center fielder Anthony Gose at second base. “The significance of the damage will dictate what needs to happen,” said manager Bryan Price, who added that if Moscot has surgery, it would likely end his season.

--RHP Donovan Hand was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Hand appeared in the 15 games with the Bats, including seven starts, and had a 1-3 record and 4.50 ERA. The 29-year-old has major league experience, appearing in 31 games (seven starts) for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2013 and posting a 1-5 record and 3.69 ERA. “We felt he was best suited to come up and give us some middle relief that we so badly need right now,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

--OF Brennan Boesch was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He was batting just .125 with one RBI in 56 at-bats this season. The organization hopes he can straighten out his swing in the minors, though Boesch has a history of pummeling Triple-A pitching and then struggling at the next level. He hit .187 with the Los Angeles Angels last season after batting .332 with 25 home runs for the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake City.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know I can hit the ball out of any park. Not to be cocky or anything about it, but I’ve got power and I‘m pretty much showing it. Whether it’s a big park or not, I‘m trying to hit the ball hard and fortunately today I got underneath a couple. I’ve been hitting a lot of line drives lately and that’s all you can really ask for as a hitter.” -- Reds 1B Todd Frazier, who hit two solo home runs in Cincinnati’s 5-2 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15. A seven-to-nine month rehab is expected.

--LF Marlon Byrd (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 3. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on June 17.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. Mesoraco was working out in left field during his recovery. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8, but he was shut down indefinitely in mid-June due to hip soreness.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nick Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP Donovan Hand

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Dominguez