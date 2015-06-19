Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price and heavy rain managed to do Thursday what opposing pitchers hadn’t -- interrupt Todd Frazier’s red-hot hitting streak.

Price already had decided to give Frazier the day off before the finale of a two-game series against the Detroit Tigers was rained out after a 37-minute delay. No makeup date was announced.

On Wednesday night, Frazier solidified his bid for a spot on the National League All-Star team with a walk-off grand slam in the Reds’ 8-4, 13-inning win over Detroit. It was his second homer of the night and fourth in two games.

Frazier is tied with Washington’s Bryce Harper for second in the NL with 22 homers.

The day off seemed like odd timing with Frazier hitting safely in 11 of 12 games and leading the NL with a .340 average since May 5. But Price chose to rest Frazier anyway.

“Not just because of the 13-inning game but because we’re nearing the end of 20 straight (games without an off-day),” Price said.

Frazier ranks third at third base in the fan voting for the All-Star team, something that rankles the New Jersey native who’s batting .294 and leading the team in homers and RBIs through 65 games.

“We’ve still got some time. Hopefully, the world can see a little bit that I‘m deserving,” Frazier said before his two-homer, five-RBI performance on Wednesday. “It would be a great opportunity for me, not only to play in the All-Star Game again but to do it in Cincinnati.”

Frazier has been among the few bright spots for the Reds (30-35), who currently have nine players on the disabled list, including shortstop Zack Cozart and right-hander Homer Bailey. Both are lost for the season.

Even during the darkest days of this season, Frazier’s enthusiasm is unwavering.

“He’s always positive,” Price said. “We’ll be down in a ballgame and he’s the loudest voice on the bench. He’s the guy that really shows up every day to try to win the ballgame. I couldn’t be happier for him because he’s committed.”

After a four-hour, 56-minute game on Wednesday in which a combined 12 relievers were used, the rainout on Thursday wasn’t the worst thing to occur for the Reds and Tigers.

Cincinnati set its rotation for a weekend series against Miami with right-hander Mike Leake (Friday), right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (Saturday) and right-hander Michael Lorenzen (Sunday), allowing the Reds to fill an open spot in the rotation on Saturday.

“We’re starting to get on a roll with good things happening to the Reds,” Price said. “We’ve been playing a lot of games which has been taxing our bullpen. Rainout came at a good time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-35

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 6-3, 3.22 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 3-4, 4.35 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jon Moscot’s season is over. An MRI revealed significant damage in his left shoulder, which was injured while applying a tag earlier this week and likely will require surgery. “It’s not good news in the sense that it will be a longer time before he’ll be able to pitch,” said manager Bryan Price. “Certainly, he’ll be ready for 2016. You may as well do it now, get it taken care of and not have to worry about it going forward when the rehab is finished.” Moscot went 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA in his first three career starts.

--RHP Donovan Hand was impressive during his three scoreless innings on Wednesday night, which helped set up the Reds’ 8-4 victory in 13 innings, a game won on Todd Frazier’s walk-off grand slam. “It seemed to me that he had to make that big pitch every single inning,” said manager Bryan Price. “Twice he had (Tigers leadoff batter) Anthony Gose up there with runners in scoring position. He had to make the pitches.”

--3B Todd Frazier was due for a day off on Thursday before a rainout made it a moot point. It’s a temporary interruption to Frazier’s hot streak at the plate. He’s hit safely in six straight games and homered four times in the past two games, including Wednesday’s two-homer game, which he capped off with a walk-off grand slam in the 13th inning.

--RHP Mike Leake will start Friday’s series opener against the Miami Marlins as a result of Thursday’s rainout. Leake is making his 14th start this season. He’s been a workhorse again for Cincinnati with 82 2/3 innings pitched in his previous 13 outings. He’s pitched six or more innings eight times this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This game is crazy. My body was toast. I was done. To win it like that is something I’ll never forget.” -- 1B Todd Frazier, whose 13th inning grand slam led the Reds past Detroit on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Marlon Byrd (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 3. He began a two-game rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on June 17.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. Tests revealed significant damage in his shoulder which will require surgery. His season likely is over.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. Mesoraco was working out in left field during his recovery. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8, but he was shut down indefinitely in mid-June due to hip soreness.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nick Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP Donovan Hand

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Dominguez