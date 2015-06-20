Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Either Marlon Byrd has magical healing powers or the Cincinnati Reds were due for some luck. Perhaps a little of both.

On Friday, the left fielder returned to the lineup after barely two weeks on the disabled list after having his right wrist broken by a Sean O‘Sullivan pitch in Philadelphia.

”I‘m just an All-American healer,“ Byrd said. ”The DL’s no fun. I just kept working hard and hoping for the best.

“You’re around, you’re watching the team. You love when they win, but the losses, you want to be out there trying to help them. It’s nice to be back out here and contribute and be a part of the 25-man.”

In his second at-bat on Friday, Byrd contributed with a solo home run off Marlins right-hander Dan Haren, his 11th homer this season, in a 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins.

Byrd’s return is a shred of good news for Cincinnati which now has eight players on the disabled list including starting pitchers Homer Bailey and Jon Moscot, and shortstop Zack Cozart, who are lost for the season.

In 47 games, Byrd is batting just .212, but he’s been hot of late, hitting safely in six of eight games.

Byrd’s eight homers in May ranked second on the club to third baseman Todd Frazier and he had a team-leading 17 RBIs.

“He’s two weeks removed from playing. His endurance is good. I don’t any reason why he can’t just pick up where he left off,” said manager Bryan Price. “We’ll monitor him and see how he feels.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-35

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 5-4, 3.76 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 5-4, 3.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Donovan Hand was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, but not before impressing his manager. “What he did in that last game was a difference-maker,” Bryan Price said. Hand tossed three scoreless innings on Wednesday night, helping set up the Reds’ 8-4 victory in 13 innings won on Todd Frazier’s walk-off grand slam.

--LF Marlon Byrd was reinstated from the disabled list on Friday, barely two weeks after his wrist was fractured by a Sean O‘Sullivan pitch on June 3 in Philadelphia. In his second at-bat on Friday, Byrd hit a solo homer off Marlins right-hander Dan Haren. It was a sign that Byrd is picking up where he left off in May, when he ranked second on the team with eight homers and led the club with 17 RBIs.

--RHP Jon Moscot had season-ending surgery on Friday to repair his dislocated left shoulder. He can begin throwing in three months. Recovery time estimated to be 4-6 months, meaning he should be ready for Spring Training. The right-handed rookie went 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA in three starts.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias, who’s on the disabled list with a strained left oblique, has begun throwing and barring any setbacks he could return by the All-Star break. “We do have a schedule lined up for him that, without any setbacks, he’ll follow,” said manager Bryan Price. The rookie right-hander is 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA in six appearances including four starts.

--RHP Mike Leake retired the first 13 batters he faced on Friday night before a lapse in control in the middle innings cost him a more extended outing. Leake, who didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning, gave up just two hits in seven innings with three walks and seven Ks over 92 pitches. He has won two straight since dropping three straight decisions in May. “Those three games, I just lost my head for a bit,” he said. “I feel like I‘m coming back a little bit. I‘m a guy who likes to attack and can’t be scared to pitch.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You want to be out there trying to help your team. You love when they win, but the losses, you want to be out there. It’s nice to be back and contribute.” -- Reds LF Marlon Byrd, who was reinstated from the disabled list on Friday and hit a homer in a win over Miami.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. Tests revealed significant damage in his shoulder and he underwent surgery on June 19. Estimated recovery time is 4-6 months.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. He began throwing June 19 and could return by the All-Star break.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. Mesoraco was working out in left field during his recovery. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8, but he was shut down indefinitely in mid-June due to hip soreness.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nick Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Dominguez

OF Skip Schumaker