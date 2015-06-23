Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Almost every team has one almost every season -- the plug-the-dike pitcher, the guy who spends the season going up-and-down between the majors and minors so much that he could be nicknamed “Yo-Yo.”

Right-hander Pablo Villarreal is that man this year for the Cincinnati Reds.

Villarreal currently is in his fifth tour of duty with the Reds after opening the season. It’s also his longest, having lasted seven full days through Sunday. He’d pitched in five games in those stints, mixing them in with 19 appearances with Triple-A Louisville.

Villarreal spends more time on Interstate 71 than a trucker, but he’d pitched effectively on both levels, earning the respect of Reds manager Bryan Price.

“He is as good at handling it as anybody I’ve been around because he gets it,” said Price. “It is very easy to make it a personal thing. If you look at most guys, pitchers and position players, they’ve had that back-and-forth history before solidifying themselves as major leaguers.”

Price recalled watching Lou Piniella, Seattle’s manager when Price was the Mariners’ pitching coach, handling players in similar situations.

”I’d sit in with Lou when we were sending down a pitcher,“ said Price. ”Lou said, ‘Son, just go look at my stats, how many times I bounced up and down before I finally stayed up and then won Rookie of the Year.’

“Lou was that guy and it is a natural progression to the big leagues,” Price added. “A guy like Mike Trout and even (Alex Rodriguez) were up-and-down guys, back-and-forth. A lot of guys did it and became All-Stars and Hall of Fame players. It is the nature of the beast and Villarreal gets that.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 4-4, 2.98 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 4-3, 4.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jay Bruce’s tie-breaking two-run homer in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to five games (10-for-20). He has three doubles, two homers and five RBIs during the streak.

--SS Eugenio Suarez enjoyed his first multi-hit game with the Reds with a three-hit effort on Sunday. The three-hit game was the fourth of his career. He notched the other three with Detroit last season.

--LF Marlon Byrd went 3-for-4 on Sunday to improve to 4-for-11 with a home run since coming off the disabled list on Friday. Byrd had been sidelined since June 3 with a fractured right wrist. He is 11-for-37 (.297) in his last 11 games.

--RHP J.J. Hoover has not allowed a run in any of last 13 appearances, covering a span of 12 2/3 innings. Hoover hasn’t allowed an earned run since April 21.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman’s save on Sunday extended to 52 his streak of consecutive saves at Great American Ball Park. He last blew a save at home on Sept. 17, 2012, against Houston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He really did a great job. We were concerned because he was dealing with strep throat. We were concerned that he would be able to maintain his energy, but he never suggested not going out and doing the job.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, on RHP Michael Lorenzen after his MLB debut Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. Tests revealed significant damage in his shoulder which will require surgery. His season likely is over.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. On June 29, he will undergo season-ending surgery after attempts to rehab failed. Mesoraco will look to recover in time for spring training.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nick Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Chris Dominguez