Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

PITTSBURGH -- Twice during the Cincinnati Reds’ 7-6 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday it appeared Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco had stolen second base. Each time, the safe call was overturned due to work on and off the diamond.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips received each of catcher Tucker Barnhart’s throws down and applied tags to Polanco all the way until the umpire made a call. As a result, Reds video coordinator Rob Coughlin was able to see a point in which Polanco was out.

That information was relayed to manager Bryan Price who made two successful challenges.

“A couple of big calls at second base,” Price said. “Second one was a great job by Rob in the video room and Brandon by keeping the tag on Polanco in order to get that.”

Aside from helping umpires make correct calls more often, the introduction of video replay has also created a need to reinforce the fundamentals of sliding.

”We have some guys every now and again, that foot pops up and comes off the bag and you’re susceptible with instant replay now of getting called out,“ Price said. It’s a good reminder for us to make sure we hang onto the base.”

--RHP Josh Smith made his major league debut Tuesday and gave up four runs on two hits in three-plus. Smith carried a no-hitter into the fourth but did not record an out as the Pirates went on to score seven runs in the inning.

--RF Jay Bruce went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a home run, his 12th of the season. Bruce homered for the second time in two games and has hit .500 (10-for-20) over his last five games.

--RHP Ryan Mattheus pitched a scoreless eighth inning and struck out one batter. Mattheus made his first appearance in six days after giving up a home run June 17 at Detroit, and has pitched scoreless outings in eight of his last 10 appearances.

--2B Brandon Phillips went 2-for-5 and scored a run Tuesday. Phillips has struggled lately, hitting just .162 (7-for-43) in his last 10 games to drop his average from .306 to .286.

--RHP Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Manager Bryan Price said Cueto probably could have pitched but the team pushed his start back to Friday to get him extra rest and build up some more strength.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman was placed on paternity leave Sunday. He is expected to join the team Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We needed to shut that inning down and we really couldn‘t. We made some mistakes in that inning that kept it moving and eventually they were able to score enough runs to put us in a hole we couldn’t dig out of.” -- Cincinnati manager Bryan Price, after a big inning by Pittsburgh led to a loss on Tuesday.

--RHP Johnny Cueto (tired) was scratched from his scheduled start June 23. The team pushed his start back to June 26.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. Tests revealed significant damage in his shoulder that will require surgery. His season likely is over.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. On June 29, he will undergo season-ending surgery after attempts to rehab failed. Mesoraco will look to recover in time for spring training.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8.

