Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Reds scored four runs in the first inning against Pittsburgh Pirates ace right-hander Gerrit Cole. It was all the offense they needed to cruise to a 5-2 victory Wednesday.

The big blows of the inning came on back-to-back RBI doubles by third baseman Todd Frazier and right fielder Jay Bruce, followed by a two-run home run from left fielder Marlon Byrd.

But it all started with the leadoff man.

Center fielder Billy Hamilton fell behind Cole in the count, 1-2, but worked the count full. On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Hamilton walked.

He then stole second and third base to put himself in scoring position for Frazier, and set up the big inning.

“There were a couple of really big moments in that game that defined the game,” Reds manager Bryan Price said, “and one of them realistically was Billy grinding out a walk against Cole to start out.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani 5-5, 3.48 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 6-3, 2.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Marlon Byrd went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. He is hitting .316 (6-for-19) since his return from the disabled list May 19 with two home runs and four RBIs.

--RHP Mike Leake gave up two runs and eight hits in seven innings to pick up his fifth win of the season. Leake owns a 4-8 career record against the Pirates at PNC Park but also a 2.54 ERA, having allowed 22 earned runs over 78 innings.

--CF Billy Hamilton went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday. He stole two bases after reaching base en route to scoring in the first inning for his major league best 35th swipe. He leads Miami 2B Dee Gordon, the next-closest base stealer, by 10 stolen bases.

--J.J. Hoover worked a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season. Hoover took over the closer’s role for the Reds while Aroldis Chapman, expected to return Thursday, is away from the team on paternity leave.

--2B Brandon Phillips was scratched from the starting lineup Wednesday with a jammed left thumb. Phillips missed over a month in 2014 when a torn ligament in the same thumb required surgery. He is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Any time you can add on and extend that lead it’s big. The two-out hitting has been big, for sure.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (jammed left thumb) was scratched from the starting lineup June 24. Phillips missed over a month in 2014 when a torn ligament in the same thumb that required surgery. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Johnny Cueto (fatigue) was scratched from his scheduled start June 23. The team pushed his start back to June 26.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. Tests revealed significant damage in his shoulder that will require surgery. His season likely is over.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. On June 29, he will undergo season-ending surgery after attempts to rehab failed. Mesoraco will look to recover in time for spring training.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Josh Smith

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer) (paternity leave)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nick Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Chris Dominguez