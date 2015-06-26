Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Reds are inching back to .500, ever so slightly.

With a 5-4, 13-inning win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, Cincinnati won its second in a row and improved to 34-37.

Since they fell to a season-worst eight games under .500 on June 6, the Reds are 11-6.

“Key guys are playing hard, they’re playing well,” manager Bryan Price said.

One of those guys is Todd Frazier, who hit his 24th home run of the season to tie the game in the seventh inning. He has seven home runs in June, and he is tied for second in the National League overall.

In the 13th, Brandon Phillips hit a solo home run that gave Cincinnati the final edge.

It was the second time the Reds needed 13 innings to take home a recent victory, matching the length of their June 17 home win over the Detroit Tigers. In that contest, Frazier hit a walk-off grand slam.

The Reds have won four of their past five series as they head to New York for a three-game series with the Mets.

“It could be a season-changer,” Frazier said of Thursday’s win. “We just keep fighting, we keep scrapping, and hopefully by the end of the year, we’ll be where we need to be.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-37

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 4-4, 2.98 ERA) at Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 2-4, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Aroldis Chapman returned to the Reds after he was on paternity leave and missed Cincinnati’s first two games in Pittsburgh. He threw a scoreless 11th inning Thursday in the Reds’ 13-inning win.

--INF Kristopher Negron was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room on the roster for LHP Aroldis Chapman, who came off paternity leave. Negron hit .141 in 42 games for Cincinnati.

--3B Todd Frazier went 3-for-6 with his 24th home run of the season, a walk and three RBIs. Frazier is tied for second with Washington’s Bryce Harper among National League home run hitters, behind only Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton, who has 27.

--2B Brandon Phillips returned to the’ Reds lineup Thursday after missing the Wednesday game with a jammed thumb. Phillips went 3-for-7 and drove in two runs, including the game-winner on his home run in the 13th inning.

--RHP Pedro Villarreal pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his first career major league win. Villarreal gave up one hit, walked two and struck out one.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought it was a very, very good effort. He obviously doesn’t get credit for the win, but, boy, without his resilience, we wouldn’t have a chance to win that game.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who threw six innings and allowed four runs (one earned) in a no-decision Thursday. The Reds eventually beat the Pirates 5-4 in 13 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (jammed left thumb) was scratched from the starting lineup June 24. He returned to action June 25.

--RHP Johnny Cueto (fatigue) was scratched from his scheduled start June 23. The team pushed his start back to June 26.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. Tests revealed significant damage in his shoulder that will require surgery. His season likely is over.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. On June 29, he will undergo season-ending surgery after attempts to rehab failed. Mesoraco will look to recover in time for spring training.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Josh Smith

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nick Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Chris Dominguez