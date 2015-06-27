Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The sight of Cincinnati Reds right-hander Johnny Cueto on the Citi Field mound in the sixth inning Friday night provided plenty of evidence that the ace hurler is just fine physically.

Cueto took a hard-luck loss Friday, when he gave up two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings as the Reds fell to the New York Mets, 2-1.

But that Cueto was allowed to pitch the sixth -- one inning after the Mets scored the winning run when Cueto issued three straight walks following a two-out triple by second baseman Dilson Herrera -- and raise his pitch count to 112 was a sign the Reds are confident that Cueto is fine after missing his previously scheduled start due to a stiff right elbow.

”We gave him some extra time, just to let things kind of mellow out a bit, and he felt good and he’s felt good through the course of these extra few days,“ Reds manager Bryan Price said. ”He had a real good warm-up, felt fine all the way throughout, so that was the most encouraging thing.

“He pitched six innings and gave up two runs, so I‘m happy with how things turned out and how he came out of it.”

Price acknowledged he was leaning toward pulling Cueto after the fifth, when he threw 30 pitches to bring his pitch count to 97. But Cueto told Price in the dugout he felt good enough to throw another inning.

“I actually had seen plenty -- I thought that was fine and he said, ‘Hey I feel great, I want to stay in,’ and it’s not like his pitch count is up,” Price said. “It’s not like this guy is coming off a rehab. He’s stretched out and he’s fine. He’s feeling great so I gave him one more inning.”

Cueto said he felt fine afterward, as well.

“I want to make something clear,” Cueto said through an interpreter. “Thank God everything is OK. The few days I had off were a manager’s decision. Everything is OK with my elbow. I‘m doing fine.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-38

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 3-2, 3.56 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 7-5, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Lorenzen will look to win his third straight start when he takes the mound for the Reds on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Lorenzen earned the victory last Sunday, when he allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings as the Reds beat the Miami Marlins 5-2. He has allowed three runs over 13 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which Lorenzen has lowered his ERA from 4.01 to 3.56. Lorenzen, who will be making his 10thcareer start Saturday, has never faced the Mets.

--RHP Johnny Cueto took a hard-luck loss Friday, when he gave up two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings as the Reds fell to the Mets 2-1. Cueto gave up the go-ahead run in the fifth, when he retired the first two batters before giving up a triple to 2B Dilson Herrera and issuing three consecutive walks to RF Curtis Granderson, 3B Eric Campbell and 1B Lucas Duda. The three walks tie a season high for Cueto. The start Friday was the first in nine days for Cueto, who missed his previous start due to a stiff right elbow. Both Cueto and manager Bryan Price said Cueto was fine following the game. Cueto is 4-5 with a 2.98 ERA in 14 starts this season.

--1B Joey Votto went 0-for-4 Friday night in the Reds’ 2-1 loss to the Mets as his streak of reaching base safely ended at 32 games. Votto flew out in the first, struck out in the third, flew out in the sixth and grounded out in the ninth. He batted .310 with a .424 on-base percentage during the 32-game streak, which was the longest active streak in baseball. He is now batting .291 with 14 homers, 36 RBIs and a team-high .397 on-base percentage.

--2B Brandon Phillips continued his mastery of the Mets in New York on Friday night, when he went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases in the Reds’ 2-1 loss to the Mets. Philips has hit in all 30 games he’s played on the road against the Mets, which is the second-longest road hitting streak ever against the Mets. 2B Luis Castillo had a 32-game hitting streak at Shea Stadium from Sept. 2, 2001, through Sept. 20, 2005. In 30 games against the Mets in New York -- 10 at Shea Stadium and 20 at Citi Field -- Philips is hitting .350 (41-for-117). Overall this season, he is hitting .290 with four homers, 28 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think he was trying to find his way out of that inning without the ball being put in play and he just wasn’t able to make the pitch he needed to.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on RHP Johnny Cueto walking three batters in the fifth inning Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Johnny Cueto (fatigue) was scratched from his scheduled start June 23. The team pushed his start back to June 26, when he allowed two runs in six innings against the Mets.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. Tests revealed significant damage in his shoulder that will require surgery. His season likely is over.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. On June 29, he will undergo season-ending surgery after attempts to rehab failed. Mesoraco will look to recover in time for spring training.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Josh Smith

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nick Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Chris Dominguez