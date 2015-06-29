Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The next-to-last thing Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips wanted to do Sunday afternoon was leave the game. However, he didn’t feel he had much of a choice after doing the last thing he wanted -- cost the Reds a run.

Phillips, who was already battling a jammed left thumb, jammed his right pinkie as he tried to make a diving catch in the fifth inning of the Reds’ 7-2 loss to the Mets at Citi Field.

An inning later, Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada hit a likely inning-ending double-play ball to third baseman Todd Frazier, but Phillips couldn’t get a good grip on the ball and skipped his throw to first baseman Joey Votto.

As the ball squirted away, Eric Campbell raced home from third for New York’s third run of the inning to extend the Mets’ lead to 6-2.

“I know (Reds trainer) Paulie (Lessard) tried to pull me out of the game (after the dive), but I tried to stay in again,” Phillips said, “But it ended up costing our team another run when I tried to turn that double play. So sometimes you have to listen to the trainers instead of trying to man up for the team.”

Phillips offered up a frank assessment of how his hands felt -- “They suck right now.” -- that indicated he may not be in the lineup when the Reds return home to face the Minnesota Twins on Monday. Manager Bryan Price said he expected Phillips to ice both hands Sunday night.

Before exiting Sunday, Phillips went 1-for-3 with a homer leading off the first inning. He has a hit in all 32 games he has played against the Mets in New York, which ties him with Luis Castillo for the longest hitting streak by a visiting player at Shea Stadium and/or Citi Field. Phillips’ streak dates back to June 19, 2006, when the Mets still played at Shea.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-40

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-4, 3.06 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 5-4, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Leake will look to win his third consecutive start and complete an unbeaten June when he takes the mound for the Reds on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Twins at Great American Ball Park. Leake earned the win in his most recent start, when he allowed two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out five over seven innings Wednesday as the Reds beat the Pirates 5-2. He has allowed just two runs over 14 innings in his past two starts and is 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA in five starts this month, during which Leake has lowered his overall ERA from 4.66 to 3.91. Leake will be making his second career appearance against the Twins. He didn’t factor into the decision on June 24, 2012, when he allowed two runs over eight innings in the Reds’ 4-3 loss at Great American Ball Park.

--OF Jason Bourgeois was activated from the 60-day disabled list Sunday, and he served as the 26th man in the Reds’ regularly scheduled game against the Mets, which Cincinnati lost 7-2. Bourgeois, who was officially activated after the Reds 2-1, 13-inning loss in the completion of Saturday’s suspended game, went in to play right field in a double switch in the sixth inning and finished 0-for-1. It was the season debut for Bourgeois, who missed the first 73 games recovering from a fractured left scapula he sustained March 14.

--OF Chris Dominguez was optioned to Triple-A Louisville after Sunday’s doubleheader. Dominguez hit .261 with one homer and three RBIs in 14 games for Cincinnati.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL between the end of the Reds’ 2-1, 13-inning loss in the completion of Saturday’s suspended game and the start of the Sunday’s regularly scheduled game. The transaction made room on the 40-man roster for OF Jason Bourgeois, who served as the Reds’ 26th man in their 7-2 loss to the Mets. Moscot is out for the season after undergoing surgery June 19 to repair an injury sustained while he was diving to make a tag four days earlier. He went 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA in three starts for the Reds.

--2B Brandon Phillips was lifted after six innings in the Reds’ 7-2 loss to the Mets on Sunday. Phillips said afterward that he was battling a jammed left thumb for a while and that he jammed his right pinkie while trying to tag Mets RF Curtis Granderson in the fifth inning. One inning later, Phillips threw away a potential double play ball on a grounder by Mets SS Ruben Tejada that allowed 3B Eric Campbell to score the Mets’ sixth run of the game. Phillips went 1-for-3, including a homer leading off the first inning. The homer extended his hitting streak against the Mets in New York to 32 games, which ties the longest streak by a visiting player at Shea Stadium and/or Citi Field. The Florida Marlins’ Luis Castillo hit in 32 straight games at Shea Stadium from Sept. 2, 2001, through Sept. 20, 2005. Phillips’ streak began at Shea Stadium on June 19, 2006.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) will undergo season-ending surgery Monday in New York. Mesoraco hasn’t caught in a game since April 12 but remained on the roster as a pinch hitter and designated hitter until May 25. He tried playing left field on a rehab assignment in hopes he could return to the Reds this season but was shut down after just three games due to recurring pain. He is expected to be 100 percent for spring training next year. Mesoraco hit just .178 with no homers and two RBIs in 45 at-bats for the Reds this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not a lot of fun to be on this end to be talking about the great game that another player had on a different team, but he did have a great day. Certainly that would be the debut anyone would want to have, I‘m sure.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, on Mets LHP Steven Matz, who won his debut Sunday against Cincinnati with 7 2/3 innings of strong pitching in addition to going 3-for-3 with four RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (jammed left thumb, jammed right pinkie finger) left the June 28 game. He is day-to-day.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8, and he was activated June 28.

--RHP Johnny Cueto (fatigue) was scratched from his scheduled start June 23. The team pushed his start back to June 26, when he allowed two runs in six innings against the Mets.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He will undergo season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. He threw three bullpen sessions and is expected to begin a rehab assignment sometime during the week of June 29-July 5.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Josh Smith

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nick Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois