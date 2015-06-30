Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Devin Mesoraco took the first major step toward returning to the field when he underwent surgery Monday in New York to repair a left hip impingement.

Hip specialist Bryan Kelly performed the operation with Dr. Timothy Kremchek, the Reds’ medical director, present.

“Very big thumbs up,” Reds manager Bryan Price said before his team’s 11-7 win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday. “Been going back-and-forth on the text with him. He’s very happy. (Kremchek) gave us a very emphatic thumbs up.”

It was a significant hurdle for Mesoraco and the Reds, who exhausted every option to get their former All-Star back on the field, including a brief attempt to convert Mesoraco to left field.

Mesoraco, 27, last caught in a game April 12 before soreness from the impingement prevented him from squatting. He stayed on the active roster as a pinch hitter and designated hitter until going on the disabled list in late May.

Mesoraco made three rehab appearances in left field for Triple-A Louisville, and the pain resurfaced.

He came in with high hopes after becoming the first Reds catcher since Hall of Famer Johnny Bench to hit 25 homers and drive in 80 runs in a season. In 23 games this year, Mesoraco hit .178 with two RBIs.

Price said there were no surprises during Monday’s surgery and that the club had no regrets about its attempts to rehab Mesoraco’s injury.

“They did what they felt they were going to have to do to get him back to full health,” Price said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-40

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 6-6, 4.20 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 5-5, 3.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Raisel Iglesias, on the disabled list due to a strained left oblique, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He hasn’t had any setbacks during his throwing program. “Now more than anything it’s about building up the resiliency,” said manager Bryan Price, who added it would take two or three minor league starts to get Iglesias up to 90 pitches. The rookie is 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA in six appearances for Cincinnati, including four starts.

--OF Jason Bourgeois, reinstated from the disabled list Sunday, struck out as a pinch hitter both Sunday and Monday in his first two appearances of the season. He fractured his scapula during spring training. “It’s been a long, long process, rehabbing, but I needed every day,” he said. “I‘m 100 percent ready to go. It’s all about baseball now -- at-bats and games played, just trying to help this team and contribute as much as I can.” Bourgeois batted .242 in 18 games for Cincinnati last season.

--2B Brandon Phillips sat out Monday after injuring both of his hands Sunday during the Reds’ 7-2 loss to the Mets at Citi Field. His left thumb already was sore from a prior injury. “He’s been getting really banged up, and he’s still found a way to give us competitive at-bats,” manager Bryan Price said. Phillips has a six-game hitting streak and is batting .287 in 66 games with five homers and 30 RBIs.

--RHP Mike Leake said he became “a little bored” when the Reds staked him to a 9-1 lead after three innings Monday. However, without his best stuff, Leake struggled to be aggressive in the strike zone and nearly relinquished the lead. Leake gave up seven earned runs and nine hits, including a three-run homer by Brian Dozier, in four innings during the Reds’ 11-7 victory over the Twins. “It’s no excuse,” Leake said of his complacency. “I just elevated some balls that they took advantage of.”

--CF Billy Hamilton reached base four times, twice via a walk, stole four bases and scored three times Monday night. It was the third time in his career that he recorded four steals in a game. “That’s always fun,” said Hamilton, who has 40 a major-league-best steals on the season. “I felt like there were more hits out there to get.”

--RHP Nate Adcock earned his first National League victory Monday night with two hitless innings. He walked two and struck out two to notch his second career win, the other one coming in 2011 for the Royals. “The thought going in was that they would need multiple innings from me, for sure,” Adcock said. “I threw some really good sliders today, some good changeups. I was pleased.”

--C Tucker Barnhart had a career-high four hits Monday night, extending his hitting streak to five games. “He’s hit a lot of balls back through the middle from both sides of the plate,” manager Bryan Price said. “That says a lot about his approach. He’s extremely confident right now.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Those guys really performed above and beyond expectations. We were starting to get that feeling that this one might slip away. (Nate) Adcock and (Manny) Parra came up so big in this game. They really saved us.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on the middle relievers who threw a combined four no-hit innings Monday in the Reds’ 11-7 win over the Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (jammed left thumb, jammed right pinkie finger) left the June 28 game, and he didn’t play June 29. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on July 4.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. He threw three bullpen sessions in late June. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 30.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Josh Smith

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nate Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois