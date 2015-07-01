Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Ideally, the Cincinnati Reds would prefer Billy Hamilton to be a leadoff batter. But manager Bryan Price wants to see more consistency at the plate from the 24-year-old center fielder.

“I still believe that’s the role he will fill for this team,” Price said. “The more balls he gets on the ground, the more chances he has of getting on base. It’s going to have to come on a more consistent basis before he’s full-time in the leadoff spot.”

Hamilton reached base four times in Monday night’s 11-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins, including a bunt single, two walks, four stolen bases to give him 40 on the season, and scored three times.

“I‘m just trying not to swing at bad pitches,” Hamilton said. “Even with the walks, I felt like I left some hits out there.”

To take some pressure off him, Price moved Hamilton down in the batting order, batting him eighth four times and ninth 27 times since May 27.

While not shouldering the burden for setting the table for the Reds’ offense, Hamilton was able to relax and concentrate on his weaknesses -- managing the strike zone and keeping the ball out of the air.

On Tuesday night, Hamilton went 1-for-5 with a run scored out of the leadoff spot in a 8-5 loss to the Twins.

“You can see what Billy does when he gets on base,” Price said. “He’s still learning. Especially from the left side, he’s finding his way. You notice ... he’s more successful with his bunting.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-41

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Trevor May, 4-6, 4.62 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 4-5, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brandon Phillips was out of the lineup again Tuesday with two sore hands he injured during Sunday’s 7-2 loss to the Mets at Citi Field. He took ground balls prior to Tuesday’s game after doing nothing but treatment the day before. “He’s just going to have to get out and have activity,” said manager Bryan Price. “If he can get to the point where he’s swung the bat, we’ll have an easier job of knowing when he’ll be able to play and what he’ll be able to do.” Phillips has a six-game hitting streak and is batting .287 in 66 games with five homers and 30 RBIs.

--C Tucker Barnhart had a career-high four hits Monday night extending his hitting streak to five games, during which he’s hit .600 with four doubles. “What a nice compliment to a kid who’s a really nice defensive player,” said manager Bryan Price of the 2011 minor league Gold Glove winner. “Then all of a sudden, now here comes the offense. This is probably the nicest stretch of offense he’s had in his career, and it’s happening in the big leagues.”

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani managed to pitch into the seventh inning on Tuesday despite command issues. He finished with 120 pitches, but also six earned runs allowed on 11 hits. He walked two and tied a career-high with seven strikeouts in an 8-5 loss to the Twins. “They’ve got a good team,” said DeSclafani. “If you make mistakes, they’re going to get hits. I thought I did a good job up to the seventh. I’ve got to do a better job in that inning.”

--RHP J.J. Hoover allowed his first earned run since April 21 on Tuesday night. His 15 2/3-inning scoreless streak was the longest by a Reds pitcher this season. It’s been quite the turnaround for Hoover who went 1-10 last season and had a stint at Triple-A.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They do a nice job of putting the ball in play. They don’t have many strikeouts. I think they’re one of the lowest strikeout teams in baseball, if not the lowest strikeout team.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, on the Twins after a loss on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (jammed left thumb, jammed right pinkie finger) left the June 28 game and did not play June 29-30. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on July 4.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. He threw three bullpen sessions in late June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 30.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Josh Smith

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nate Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois