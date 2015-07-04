Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds catcher Brayan Pena is hopeful that improved relations between the United States and Cuba will create more opportunities for ballplayers from his home country to achieve their dream of becoming major leaguers.

“I‘m one of those guys who never loses hope,” said Pena, who defected in 1999 before signing with the Atlanta Braves. “It’s a lot of speculation. It takes time. It’s a brand new process that’s going to take time. We all grew up with the Castro regime.”

President Barack Obama announced Wednesday that the United States and Cuba were reopening their respective embassies after more than 50 years. But as of now, defection is the only means by which Cuban players can pursue pro baseball careers in America, thus deserting their families and often risking their lives to do so.

“A lot of Cuban players are afraid to leave their country and leave their families behind,” Pena said. “For you to be able to do that, you have to defect, take a raft, it’s a very difficult thing to do.”

Pena signed with the Braves as a non-drafted free agent in 2000. He has spent eight seasons in the big leagues for the Braves, Royals, Tigers, and Reds.

He’s been a positive clubhouse presence during his two season in Cincinnati in primarily a backup role. This season, Pena is hitting .298 with eight doubles and 11 RBIs in 56 games.

Currently there are more than 30 Cuban-born players on major-league 40-man rosters, including current Reds Pena, right-hander Raisel Iglesias, who’s currently on the disabled list, and left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman.

Pena said he has family in Cuba that he hasn’t seen in years and cousins he’s never met.

“I miss Cuba, but I‘m not leaving America. This is my (home),” he said. “I‘m living a dream that can’t come true for a lot of players in Cuba.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 5-8, 4.48 ERA) at Reds (RHP Josh Smith, 0-1, 5.63 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tony Cingrani has been on the disabled list since June 15 with a strained left shoulder. On Friday he took his first step toward rejoining the major league club when he pitched two innings for Triple-A Louisville with a walk and three strikeouts. He threw 35 pitches, 23 strikes. “We’re going to work him along and stretch him out a little bit,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

--RHP Robert Stephenson, the Reds’ top pitching prospect, was promoted to Triple-A Louisville on Friday. “He’s really found himself at that Double-A level, which was a real challenge for him last season,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We’re excited that he’s throwing the ball consistently. He’s getting his curve ball over. He’s incorporated a split changeup that gives him a quality third pitch.” Stephenson went 4-7 with a 3.68 ERA in 14 games at Double-A Pensacola with 89 strikeouts and 43 walks in 78 1/3 innings.

--RHP Michael Lorenzen struggled from the outset on Friday night, allowing a leadoff homer to Milwaukee’s Gerardo Parra, then needing 90 pitches to get through four innings in a 12-1 loss to Milwaukee. He allowed three runs and five hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts. “Michael got a lot of his hard stuff up against a hot-hitting team,” said manager Bryan Price. “Sometimes when you have good stuff like his you can get by when they foul off those pitches. They got his pitch count up and took advantage of our bullpen.”

--RHP Carlos Contreras’ six-game scoreless streak ended abruptly when he allowed Carlos Gomez’s first career grand slam in a 12-1 loss to Milwaukee on Friday night. He allowed two walks and three hits in his 1 2/3-inning stint, but one of those hits iced the victory for the Brewers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Michael got a lot of his hard stuff up against a hot hitting team. Sometimes when you have good stuff like his, you can get by when they foul off those pitches. They got his pitch count up and took advantage of our bullpen.” - Reds manager Bryan Price, on Michael Lorenzen’s performance on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on July 3, pitching two innings.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. He threw three bullpen sessions in late June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 30.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the surgery.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Josh Smith

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nate Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois