Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Tucker Barnhart is earning more playing time, in part because he’s in the best offensive stretch of his major league career. But also because Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price wants the 24-year-old catcher to assume more of a leadership role.

“It’s a take-charge position,” Price said. “He’s working with younger pitchers that he’s caught in the minors. That makes it easier for him. Just gaining confidence leading a pitching staff, especially with the veteran guys is important.”

Veteran Brayan Pena has gotten most of the playing time since Devin Mesoraco is out for the season after hip surgery. But, Barnhart started six of the past 12 games, including two of the three games in the series against Milwaukee.

Barnhart hit safely in six of eight games. He hit .368 with two homers and three RBIs during a recent seven-game hitting streak.

Barnhart had a career-high four hits including a double on Monday against the Minnesota Twins. He went 0-for-3 in a 6-1 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday.

”He’s earned a chance to be part of the mix,“ Price. ”He has swung the bat well, but Brayan has too. This is a big part of his development, to take more of a leadership role. He’s already a good catch-and-throw guy.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-44

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 5-6, 3.68 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 3-4, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Tucker Barnhart started six of the past 12 games and two of three. “He’s earned a chance to be part of the mix,” said manager Bryan Price. In part, that’s because he’s in the best offensive stretch of his career, hitting safely in 6 of 8 games. He hit .368 with two homers and three RBIs during a recent 7-game hitting streak. “It’s a big part of his development, to take more of a leadership role,” Price said. “He’s working with younger pitchers that he’s caught in the minor leagues. That makes it easier for him. He is already a good catch and throw guy.”

--RHP Josh Smith was all over the place in Saturday’s outing, allowing five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings and tying a club record with four hit batsman. He was optioned to Double-A Pensacola following Sunday’s game. “We’re in a situation where we’re trying the best we can to fill these spots (in the rotation),” said manager Bryan Price. “When you run young guys out there, you’re vulnerable to games like this. Josh can help us but he’s got to get back to commanding the strike zone.”

--INF/OF Ivan De Jesus Jr. entered Sunday’s game hitting .360 in his past eight appearances. He hit his third homer in Saturday’s game. On Sunday, De Jesus started at shortstop and batted sixth. “We need to get him some at bats,” said manager Bryan Price. “Since Marlon (Byrd) is back there is less opportunity for him in leftfield. We need to get Skip (Schumaker) out there sometimes too. He had a nice game yesterday so we’ll run with the hot hand a little bit.”

--OF Jason Bourgeois made his first start of the season in Sunday’s game, playing center field and batting eighth. Manager Bryan Price wants to keep him fresh with more than just pinch-hit appearances. “He went through that work and rehab. He needs to play or he’ll lose his feel for his swing,” Price said. Bourgeois began the season on the disabled list after fracturing his scapula in Spring Training.

--RHP Mike Leake needed 28 pitches to get through the first inning Sunday. He finished with 89 pitches through six innings with three earned runs allowed against a red-hot Milwaukee Brewers club. “Leake was around the zone,” said manager Bryan Price. “When he’s ahead in the count he expands the zone. Milwaukee’s a hot team they lay off those pitches and stayed ahead in the count. They didn’t let him off the hook.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We need to do better job doing the little things, which is what you say when you’re outplayed and you get drubbed.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a loss to Milwaukee on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on July 3, pitching two innings.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. He threw three bullpen sessions in late June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 30.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the surgery.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nate Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois