Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

WASHINGTON -- Johnny Cueto certainly had a case to make the National League All-Star pitching staff, but he’ll have one more opportunity to join the fun at his home stadium, as the Reds ace was announced as one of the Final Vote candidates on Monday.

Cueto, who is 5-5 on the season, has much better numbers than his won-loss record would indicate, with a 2.84 ERA, 100 strikeouts, .199 batting-average against and 0.92 WHIP, stats that certainly deserve consideration.

“It’s unfortunate that he maybe missed a couple of starts along the way,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He’s still got over 100 innings, 100 strikeouts, really low WHIP, ERA under 3.00, 20 walks. It’s a great year. I wish he had more wins to show for it, I think that would have put him over the top, if he had eight, nine, 10 wins.”

Cueto will have some tough competition for the last slot on the NL roster, going against reigning MVP Clayton Kershaw, Rockies slugger Troy Tulowitzki, Mets closer Jeurys Familia and Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez.

Another factor in Cueto’s candidacy is the fact that he is scheduled to start Sunday in the last game before the break, which usually prevents pitchers from taking part in the All-Star contest. Even if his pitcher doesn’t make it, Price has no question about Cueto.

“He’s an ace. Everyone knows he’s an ace in the league,” Price said. “If he doesn’t make the team, it’s simply because there are some guys that ran some better numbers in the first half.”

RECORD: 37-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto 5-5, 2.84 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer 9-6, 1.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Johnny Cueto will make his first start of the season against the Nationals on Tuesday, coming off an eight-inning, four-hit performance in his last start that evened his record. Cueto is 6-3 in 10 career starts vs. Washington, splitting a pair of contests against the Nats last season. He is 2-2 with a 3.76 ERA at Nationals Park.

--OF Yorman Rodriguez was promoted from Triple-A Louisville. A member of the 2015 Futures Game World roster, the outfielder was hitting .272 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs for in 80 games.

--OF Marlon Byrd continues to be the Reds’ hottest hitter, extending his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest by a Cincinnati batter this season. Byrd thought he had a home run in the sixth inning, but after further review, it was ruled a double. Byrd is hitting .333 during the streak.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani picked up an RBI with a second-inning double, his second run driven in on the season. “I just kind of ran into it,” he said. “I haven’t pulled a ball like that all year.”

--RHP Ryan Mattheus returned to Washington for the first time since being released by the Nationals after an injury-plagued 2014 season in which he appeared in only seven games due to rib and core injuries and struggles in the minor leagues. He entered the game in the sixth and got the only batter he faced to fly out.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on July 3. He is scheduled to pitch in another rehab outing on July 7.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 30. He threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs with seven strikeouts, in a rehab outing July 6.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re always chasing that next win, and more than anything it doesn’t matter if it was against the Nationals or any other team, it was just good to win.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a 3-2 win over the Nationals Monday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on July 3. He is scheduled to pitch in another rehab outing on July 7.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. He threw three bullpen sessions in late June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 30. He threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs with seven strikeouts, in a rehab outing July 6.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the surgery.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nate Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Yorman Rodriguez