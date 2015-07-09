Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- With the Washington Nationals unable to stop the Cincinnati Reds this season, Mother Nature stepped in Wednesday night.

The series finale between the teams was rained out. A makeup date was not immediately announced, and Wednesday’s game was to be the team’s final matchup of the season.

Having won the first five meetings of the season, including Tuesday night when they beat Max Scherzer, the Reds hoped to get the game in.

“Not to say that you go out there expecting a win all the time, but our expectation was we were going to play good,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “We’ve been playing good against this club and the last couple of days we’ve played well. It certainly (would) be a game that we would have like to have played.”

Hard rain fell on two separate occasions in the late afternoon and early evening, but the sun had actually broken through when the game was called about 15 minutes before it was supposed to begin.

”The field is in bad shape. We’ve had so much rain,“ Nationals manager Matt Williams said. ”The first (storm) about 5:00 or whenever it was, there was standing water everywhere. It’s been saturated.

“Then the last round, it just wasn’t draining. We know we have a little bit of a window, but not much. More rain is expected.”

Price said the Nationals kept him in the loop during the storms.

“They were very communicative with me ahead of time (that the) weather and field conditions might create this,” he said.

Cincinnati (38-44) now has three rainouts to make up. The Reds already have a doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs set for July 22, a makeup with Detroit on Aug. 24, and a now a pending date with the Nationals.

“We’ve had some really strange issues,” Price said. “Some extended consecutive games, extra innings, rain delays on travel days where you get in late. Now those are the challenges, but I think we’ve handled it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-44

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (TBA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 1-0, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Holmberg was scheduled to be called up Triple-A Louisville to start Thursday at Miami. However, Wednesday’s game was rained out, and manager Bryan Price was not certain immediately after the game whether Holmberg would still make the start or if Wednesday’s scheduled starter, RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-3, 3.58) would be pushed back. Holmberg, 23, is 4-6 with a 4.78 ERA in 16 games (15 starts) for Louisville this season. Last year, he appeared in seven games (five starts) with Cincinnati, going 2-2 with a 4.80 ERA.

--LHP Tony Cingrani threw three scoreless innings for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday in his second rehab appearance. He allowed two hits while striking out four and walking two. Cingrani has been out since June 14 due to a strained left shoulder.

--3B Todd Frazier will face of with two-time champion Prince Fielder of Texas in the first round of Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Each batter gets five minutes per round, and home runs in each batter’s final minute stop the clock. Players can earn up to 1 minute, 30 seconds of bonus time based on home run distance.

--RF Jay Bruce had two hits, including a triple, and drove in a run in the Reds’ 5-0 win over the Nationals on Tuesday night. He has hit in six consecutive games, going 7-for-23 (.304) with four doubles and a triple in that span. Bruce, who was hitting .209 on June 14, has his average up to .243.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think he was making a statement on the field. He was showing everybody that he’s one of the best pitchers in the National League, and the big leagues in general.” -- C Brayan Pena, on RHP Johnny Cueto, who fired a two-hit shutout Tuesday as the Reds beat the Nationals 5-0.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on July 3.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. He threw three bullpen sessions in late June. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Louisville on June 30 and July 5.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nate Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Yorman Rodriguez