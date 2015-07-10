Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Third baseman Todd Frazier, an All-Star for the second straight year, is having a breakout season.

He was shut down on Thursday by Miami Marlins ace Jose Fernandez, going 1-for-4 in a 2-0 loss to Miami. Still, with the second half of the season yet to play, Frazier has 25 homers -- four short of his career high -- and 55 RBIs.

On Tuesday, he will become the first Reds third baseman since Chris Sabo in 1991 to start an All-Star Game.

In addition, Frazier is on pace to get 47 doubles, 49 homers and 106 RBIs. Even with all the great hitters in Reds history, none of them have ever hit 40 homers and 40 doubles in the same season.

Only three Reds players -- Frank Robinson, Dave Parker and Jay Bruce -- have ever had 30 homers, 40 doubles and 100 RBIs in the same season.

Because of all those numbers and more, it’s no surprise that Frazier, 29, was selected to compete in Monday’s Home Run Derby, part of the All-Star Game festivities.

It will be the second straight year he competes in the contest.

“I‘m ecstatic,” Frazier said. “It’s my second time around. My nerves won’t be as much.”

Frazier, the Reds’ first-round pick (34th overall) in 2007, said he figures to have an advantage considering that Cincinnati is hosting the All-Star Game.

“I can’t give secrets away,” he said, “but sometimes the winds play a certain factor.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 5-5, 4.39 ERA) at Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 4-4, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Leake, who has been rumored to be on the trading block, will start against the Miami Marlins on Friday. It will be his 18th start of the season. His career record is 58-46 with a 3.96 ERA, but he has underperformed so far this year (5-5, 4.39). The team is 7-10 when he starts this season, and Leake has allowed 14 home runs and a .264 batting average. He had a .236 ERA as of May 11 but has slumped the past two months.

--RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-4) went six innings against the Marlins on Thursday, allowing five hits, four walks and two runs. Lorenzen, a rookie making his 14th big-league appearance, now has seven quality starts out of 12 this season.

--RF Jay Bruce had a tough game on Thursday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He is reportedly on the trading block, and perhaps that is weighing on his mind. However, Bruce, who is hitting .240, has the right to reject a trade to eight teams: Yankees, Marlins, Red Sox, Twins, A‘s, Rays, Blue Jays and Diamondbacks.

--RHP Aroldis Chapman, who has made his fourth straight All-Star Game, is the first Reds reliever to accomplish that feat. John Franco, who made the All-Star Game three times while with the Reds, had held the record for a Cincinnati reliever before Chapman.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I definitely like to watch and see what the top pitchers are doing. Being able to see that from the dugout was cool. He backed our guys in a corner, and it’s hard to hit that way.” -- Reds rookie RHP Michael Lorenzen, on facing Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on July 3.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. He threw three bullpen sessions in late June. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Louisville on June 30 and July 5.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nate Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Yorman Rodriguez