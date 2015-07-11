Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Reds speedster Billy Hamilton leads the majors in steals, has improved his success rate when he runs and plays a solid center field with no errors and five assists so far this season.

Yet, he is such a terrible hitter that it is hard to justify writing his name on the lineup card each day. As it is, the Reds bat him ninth -- behind the pitcher, and you can hardly blame them.

The worse thing about Hamilton’s hitting is that it seems to be getting even worse -- not better.

Hamilton, who turns 25 in September, hit .250 last year as a senior, drawing few walks, which left him with an abysmal .292 on-base percentage. His OPS was .648.

This year, he is hitting .221 with a .271 on-base percentage and a horrid .561 OPS.

His biggest area of improvement has been on stolen bases. He swiped 56 bags last year but was caught a league-high 23 times for a 70.8 percent success rate.

This year, he leads the majors with 42 steals and has been caught just six times for an 87.5 percent success rate.

Still, Hamilton -- right now at least -- projects as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement instead of a starting center fielder on a title-contending team.

The switch-hitter is still young, and the Reds hope the light bulb turns on and he eventually becomes a better hitter.

But for now, it’s painful for Reds fans to watch.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-45

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 1-1, 5.11 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Raisel Iglesias makes an emergency start on Saturday against the Marlins, filling in for injured RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who will miss one turn. Iglesias, a rookie from Cuba, will be making his seventh appearance of the season and his fifth start. He is 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA. In the minors this year, had a 1-3 record with a 3.41 ERA.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who on Saturday had been expected to face his former team, the Marlins, will miss one turn in the rotation due to a gluteus injury. DeSclafani, 25, had a solid first half of the season, going 5-6 with a 3.65 ERA. That is especially true considering the 6.27 ERA he posted as a rookie last year with the Marlins.

--RHP Johnny Cueto, who is having an excellent season for the Reds, lost in the fan voting for the final spot in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Cueto, who will take his turn in the Reds’ rotation on Sunday against Miami, is 6-5 with a 2.61 ERA.

--RHP Mike Leake (6-5), who beat the Marlins 5-0 on June 19 and had a 4-1 record and a 1.65 ERA in five career starts against the franchise entering Friday, was at his best yet again. He did not throw harder than 91 mph but had great movement on his pitches, allowing three hits and one walk. The only extra-base he allowed came in the eighth, when newly acquired PH Casey McGahee doubled off the wall in left, missing a game-tying homer by a few feet. Leake had a potential no-hitter going until Marlins 3B Derek Dietrich broke it up with a one-out single in the fifth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is a novelty to see somebody throw the ball that hard that consistently. Who averages 100 mph? I think the simple answer is very few -- if any -- other than Chapman.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, of All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman.

ROSTER REPORT
MEDICAL WATCH:

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani (gluteus injury) will miss his July 11 turn in the rotation.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on July 3.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. He threw three bullpen sessions in late June. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Louisville on June 30 and July 5. He will be called up for emergency start July 11.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

