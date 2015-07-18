Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds added a familiar face to their bullpen for the start of the proverbial second half of the season when right-handed reliever Jumbo Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

Diaz, who struggled mightily this season while in the setup role behind closer Aroldis Chapman, posted a 1.13 ERA in 16 innings over 13 appearances for the Bats. He struck out 12, walked four, and converted eight of nine save opportunities.

“I was throwing the ball very well down there,” said Diaz. “When they sent me down, they told me they wanted me to work on my splitter and slider and using my fastball to get ahead in the count and locating it inside. I was trying to throw more like last year.”

Diaz, who didn’t pitch in Friday night’s 6-1 win over the Cleveland Indians, had a 3.38 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings in 36 appearances last year.

Things unraveled quickly for Diaz this season after he earned a spot on the Opening Day roster.

In 23 innings, Diaz gave up 17 earned runs before being optioned on June 7. But after not allowing a run in his last 12 appearances at Louisville, he’s being given another chance.

“(Diaz) is a lot better pitcher than he showed the last time he was here,” manager Bryan Price said.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-47

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 4-10, 3.38 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 5-6, 3.65 ERA)

--RHP Carlos Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday after recording a 6.08 era in 12 games over two stints with the Reds this season. Contreras, 24, went 0-2 with a 4.34 ERA in five appearances, including three starts for Cincinnati last year, and is considered among the organization’s more promising arms.

--RHP Donn Roach was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. Roach, 25, made one start for the Cubs this season, allowing four earned runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. In 17 major-league appearances for the Cubs and Padres, Roach is 1-1 with a 5.35 ERA. He has walked 16 and fanned 18 in 33 2/3 innings.

--RHP Donovan Hand was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday after being designated for assignment earlier in the week. Hand made only one appearance for the Reds this season, but it was memorable. In an 8-4, 13-inning win against the Detroit Tigers, Hand allowed just two hits and struck out three while working the 10th, 11th and 12th innings.

--LF Marlon Byrd worked hard to stay fresh during the All-Star break and it showed on Friday night when he fell a triple shy of the cycle, going 4-for-4 with a homer, double, and two singles. “It’s a good start (to the second half),” Byrd said. “I took some dry swings, dry hacks, just to try to stay in it. I wanted to keep the momentum after the break.” Byrd has nine multi-hit games since June 21.

--RHP Mike Leake is using the trade rumors as motivation. In his past two starts, Leake has allowed just one run and seven hits in 14 innings. On Friday night he also contributed a squeeze bunt and a two-run double, tying a career high with five RBIs accomplished last season. “I think it’s more likely that I’ll get traded than stay here,” Leake said. “It’s more motivation than anything else. It sucks that we’ve had the season that we’ve had. But if they are going to trade me, I‘m eager to play for a winning team. A team that’s in it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a good start (to the second half). Just trying to keep the momentum after the break.” -- LF Marlon Byrd, after going 4-for-4 with a homer, double and two singles in Friday’s win over the Indians.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani (gluteus injury) missed his July 11 turn in the rotation. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on July 3.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Nate Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois