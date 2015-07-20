Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Todd Frazier’s recent slump might serve as affirmation for those who believe the All-Star Home Derby adversely impacts the swings of the participants.

The Cincinnati Reds third baseman took around 36 swings per round in his dramatic Derby win over the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Joc Pederson on July 13 in his home ballpark.

“That’s a lot of swings. And he wasn’t trying to shove singles to right field,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

In truth, Frazier’s struggles at the plate began long before that. Since June 25, his batting average has dropped from .294 to .276.

Frazier hasn’t homered in a regular-season game since June 28.

Price said the sheer demands of All-Star Week prompted him to leave Frazier out of the starting lineup Sunday for just the second time this season.

“It’s quite the undertaking, with the media stuff in the morning, the parades, the Derby, the autographs, it’s pretty demanding,” Price said. “The All-Star (Game) is a great thing for the players and staff that are involved in it, but it certainly does take away a couple days of recovery time.”

Frazier pinch-hit in the fifth inning Sunday in the Reds’ 5-3, 11-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians and struck out, making him 0-for-10 since the All-Star break. After going 4-for-5 with two doubles on July 4, he is 6-for-37 (.162).

Despite his recent struggles, Frazier remains on pace for 47 doubles, 46 homers and 104 RBIs, meaning he is on track to become the first player in franchise history with 40 homers and 40 doubles in a season.

“It’s a rare thing that I don’t have Todd in the lineup,” Price said. “It’s good timing.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-49

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Clayton Richard, 1-0, 5.79 ERA) at Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 3-4, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton leads the major leagues with 44 stolen bases, putting him on track to challenge Bob Bescher’s single-season franchise record of 81 steals. Reds manager Bryan Price believes Hamilton will break the club mark at some point. “If he doesn’t get it this year, I think it’s inevitable that he will,” Price said. “I hope he gets it. If Billy’s got 80-plus stolen bases, that would mean that a lot of good things have happened. When Billy’s productive, we have a much more productive offense.” Hamilton was caught stealing Sunday for the seventh time this season.

--3B Todd Frazier is 0-for-10 since the All-Star break, during which he won the Home Run Derby. He struck out in a pinch-hit appearance in the fifth inning Sunday. Since June 25, Frazier’s average dropped from .294 to .276. He hasn’t homered since June 28. Frazier was out of the lineup Sunday after starting in 87 of 88 games to start this season. “It’s a rare thing that I don’t have Todd in the lineup,” manager Bryan Price said. “It’s good timing.”

--RHP Johnny Cueto, among the most coveted free agents in baseball as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches, struggled for the second consecutive outing Sunday, allowing two runs and four hits with a season-high six walks in four innings. He needed 94 pitches to get through four frames. Cueto said he isn’t taking thoughts of trade speculation to the mound. “I can’t think about it when I‘m pitching,” he said. “I have to keep my mind in the game.”

--LHP Aroldis Chapman recorded his 500th career strikeout in the 10th inning Sunday. He achieved the milestone in 292 career innings, the fastest to do so in major league history. Last year, RHP Craig Kimbrel struck out his 500th batter in 305 innings, setting a record that Chapman broke. Chapman, a free agent after next season, has been mentioned in speculation leading up to the July 31 trade deadline.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just a bad day. You have a better chance of (RHP Johnny Cueto) pitching a one-hit shutout than a game like that. It was an anomaly. You just don’t see games like this.” -- Manager Bryan Price, after Cueto struggled, Reds pitchers walked four batters with the bases loaded, and Cincinnati lost 5-3 to Cleveland on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on July 3.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

