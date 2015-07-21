Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Reds left-hander Manny Parra experienced soreness during his second inning of work in Sunday’s 11-inning loss to Cleveland and later was diagnosed with a mild elbow strain.

The strain could have improved with rest, but with a doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the Reds couldn’t afford to be minus an arm.

So, the 32-year old Parra is headed for the disabled list for the second time this season.

“He’ll need some time off for strengthening,” said manager Bryan Price. “The DL made more sense, especially with the doubleheader this week. He’ll get treatment. He won’t throw for a while.”

Parra was 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA in 24 appearances this season with 13 strikeouts and six walks in 18 innings. He pitched 1 2/3 innings on Sunday, allowing two hits and a walk.

Right-hander Dylan Axelrod was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday to fill Parra’s spot. Axelrod pitched well in five appearances including two starts for the Reds last year, going 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA.

Axelrod made his first 17 appearances in Triple-A as a starter but recently began transitioning to a relief role.

He didn’t pitch in the Reds’ 5-4 victory over the Cubs on Monday night, but Price said he’ll get plenty of work.

“We’re comfortable with Dylan,” said Price. “He threw well for us last year. He’s kind of transitioned recently in the bullpen in Triple-A. That experience and he has some history in the bullpen will help him get acclimated.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-49

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 5-4, 2.86 ERA) at Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 1-2, 5.90 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Todd Frazier snapped an 0-for-10 skid since the All-Star break with his 26th home run off the Cubs’ Clayton Richard on Monday night. He hadn’t homered in 15 straight games, his longest drought of the season. “I got out of my element a little bit,” said Frazier. “I was swinging at bad pitches. It’s a new week.”

--RHP Michael Lorenzen’s pitch count got elevated early in Monday’s game and he never really recovered. Lorenzen needed 106 pitches to complete five innings and allowed four earned runs and seven hits with three walks in a 5-4 win over the Cubs. “He had a long second inning,” said manager Bryan Price. “They took advantage of it.”

--RF Jay Bruce appeared to have benefited from the All-Star break. He’s batting .333 with two homers and six RBIs since the break, including a two-run home run in the sixth inning Monday night that put the Reds ahead to stay in a 5-4 win over the Cubs. “Bruce finding his stroke makes them entirely different,” said Chicago manager Joe Maddon.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one of those you really didn’t feel off the bat.” RF Jay Bruce, of his 456-foot, two-run homer in Monday’s 5-4 victory over the Cubs on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Manny Parra (sprained left elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 20.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on July 3.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1. On July 20, Mesoraco was moved to the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Nate Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois