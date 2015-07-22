Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- There was a popular graphic on the scoreboard at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Stadium which displayed a ghost with the message “Walks will Haunt.”

In the past five games, Reds pitchers issued 28 of them.

Manager Bryan Price attributed the control issues to his largely youthful rotation, currently comprised of two rookies and one second-year guy.

But the Reds’ veteran pitchers weren’t immune to command issues on this homestand.

Johnny Cueto, last year’s Cy Young Award runner-up, walked six in four innings on Sunday afternoon, when seven Reds pitchers combined to walk 10, including four with the bases loaded in an 11-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians.

Still, Price didn’t mince words when discussing what his young pitchers need to do in order to establish themselves in a major league rotation.

“We’ve got guys coming to the big leagues trying to establish themselves as major league pitchers,” he said. “One thing they need to prove is that they know how to command the strike zone. We’re finding guys who can and guys who can’t or won‘t. In some cases, we’ll have to go in a different direction.”

This becomes even more vital considering Cincinnati’s current situation. Cueto and veteran right-hander Mike Leake are likely to be traded prior to the July 31 non-waiver deadline.

When 28-year-old right-hander Homer Bailey returns next season following elbow surgery, he could be the only member of the rotation older than 25.

Through 91 games, the Reds led the major leagues with 316 walks, including six in Tuesday night’s 5-4, 13-inning loss to the Chicago Cubs.

It’s a trend which can’t continue, says the Cincinnati skipper.

“One thing’s for sure -- if we’re going to have more success here, it has to start with pitching,” Price said. “You look at the Cubs. They’re second or third in the league in ERA and they don’t walk many guys. It’s imperative that you command the strike zone.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 4-4, 3.44 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 7-5, 3.95 ERA); Cubs (RHP Dallas Beeler, 0-0, 3.60 ERA) at Reds (LHP Tony Cingrani, 0-3, 3.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Marlon Byrd started in center field on Tuesday night. It was just his second appearance in center after making 67 of his 71 appearances in LF. “When I asked him about playing center field, he looked at me like I had lobsters growing out of my ears,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s up to the task. He’s done a good job the few times we’ve had him out there.” Price was spelling Billy Hamilton in CF while also keeping Byrd’s hot bat in the lineup. Byrd is hitting .305 with five homers and eight RBIs in his past 19 appearances. He went 1-for-6 on Tuesday.

--LHP Tony Cingrani will be reinstated from the disabled list to start the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Cubs. Manager Bryan Price is eager to see the new, improved, and healthy Cingrani back in the major leagues. “I‘m excited to see his breaking ball,” said Price. “The reports say it’s shown a lot of improvement. I‘m excited to see a more complete pitcher with more in his arsenal.” He is 0-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 24 appearances this season.

--LF Skip Schumaker started in left field Tuesday night in an effort by manager Bryan Price to get him at least one start this month. “I wanted to find a way to get him in there and keep him feeling comfortable at the plate,” said Price. “With the doubleheader (Wednesday), everybody will play tomorrow, so that’s a good chance to get him back-to-back starts.” Schumaker leads major league pinch hitters with 11 hits and ranks second with four extra-base knocks.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias handcuffed the Chicago Cubs for four innings, but command issues pushed his pitch-count to 112 through 5 2/3 innings. He finished with eight strikeouts, tying a career-high, with four walks and two earned runs allowed over 112 pitches. “Raisel is finding his way right now,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s got the stuff to do it.”

--3B Todd Frazier is looking more like himself at the plate after going 0-for-10 coming out of the All-Star break. He broke a homerless drought on Monday then went 1-for-4 on Tuesday night with three RBIs, including a two-run single. It was his first multi-RBI game since June 25.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t a terrible pitch. It was down. Not down enough. That kid is hot.” -- Reds RHP Nate Adcock after giving up a homer to Cubs C Kyle Schwarber in a loss on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He underwent an MRI exam June 15 that showed no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on July 3. He is expected to be reinstated July 22 to pitch the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs.

--LHP Manny Parra (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

LHP Tony Cingrani

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Nate Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois