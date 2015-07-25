Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Cincinnati Reds could be active before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Starting pitchers Johnny Cueto and Mike Leake, both of whom will be eligible for free agency after the season, have been ongoing topics of trade speculation and good bets to be dealt.

Regardless of what does or doesn’t happen, manager Bryan Price and his staff are making contingency plans.

”It’s something we do the best we can to be prepared for,“ Price said before the Reds lost 6-5 to the Rockies. ”We probably are going to, and have been, limiting the number of pitches our starting pitchers are throwing between starts, so if we have to bring a guy back early ... if we had to make some adjustments there, we could do that. As much as you don’t want to see players go, if they do go, we have to have a backup plan.

“We can’t just have a bullpen day. We’re playing 10 straight games before the next off-day, coming off of four games in three days with some short starts (five or fewer innings in five of the past six games, entering Friday). We’re not fresh enough to pitch a game with our bullpen and still be ready to go the following day.”

Price said if the Reds do trade a starter, Tony Cingrani is the likely replacement. Cingrani was added to the Reds’ roster as the 26th player and started the second game of a doubleheader against the Cubs. He avoided a decision in Cincinnati’s 6-5 loss but allowed six hits, five runs and two walks in 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts while throwing 70 pitches, 36 strikes, and blowing a five-run lead. After the game, Cingrani was sent back to Triple-A Louisville.

“He struggled with his command (Wednesday),” Price said. “That really hadn’t been an issue with his minor league starts. He’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do in Triple-A and he’s done it extremely well. However, right now, he’s probably our No. 1 asset as a starting option should we see some change in our current roster.”

Cingani went 0-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 24 relief appearances with the Reds in the first half before his ill-fated start against the Cubs. He has made 30 starts in his career with the Reds. This season at Louisville, Cingrani is 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 14 innings in four games, three starts. He was converted back to starting with Louisville this month while on a rehab assignment for a shoulder injury.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-52

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds RHP Johnny Cueto (6-6, 2.79 ERA) at Rockies LHP Chris Rusin (3-3, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto hit his 18th home run, a solo shot with one out in the ninth that tied the game at 5. It was the seventh go-ahead homer of his career in the ninth inning or later. The last was May 9, 2014, against the Rockies off Boone Logan. Votto has hit three homers in eight games since the All-Star break. He went 3-for-5, giving him four straight multi-hit games and six multi-hit games since the break. Votto has hit safely in seven of his eight games since the break, going 17-for-31 (.548) with a .641 on-base percentage.

--3B Todd Frazier went 1-for-3 with one RBI on his ground-rule double in the fourth. He has 29 doubles, tying his season-high figure set in 2013. In his past five games, Frazier is 7-for-21 (.333) with three doubles, one homer and seven RBIs.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani gave up seven hits and three runs in seven innings with two walks and five strikeouts. He pitched a full seven innings for the first time since June 4, a span of seven starts. This was the fifth time this season DeSclafani has pitched seven innings. It was also his 10th quality start of the season and first since June 25 at Pittsburgh.

--RHP JJ Hoover gave up three hits, including Carlos Gonzalez’s game-tying homer in the eighth, two runs while blowing his third save. In the ninth inning Tuesday, Hoover also blew a save when he gave up a game-tying homer to Kyle Schwarber that evened the game at 4. In his past two outings, Hoover has allowed five hits, including two home runs, and four runs in two innings and has thrown a combined 51 pitches in those appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If a guy’s on fire, he’s on fire. Best thing you can do is make your pitch and give yourself the best chance to succeed. I thought I executed my pitch; he just won that battle.” -- Reds RHP JJ Hoover, who gave up three hits, including Carlos Gonzalez’s game-tying homer in the eighth, two runs while blowing his third save.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Manny Parra (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Nate Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois