Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The inevitable finally happened when the Cincinnati Reds traded their ace right-hander Johnny Cueto to the Kansas City Royals for left-handed pitchers Brandon Finnegan, John Lamb and Cody Reed.

The deal was announced before the Reds were pounded 17-7 by the Rockies in the rubber game of their series.

Finnegan, 22, and Lamb, 25, will be assigned to Triple-A Louisville, and Reed will be assigned to Double-A Pensacola.

Cueto went 7-6 with a 2.52 ERA this season for the Reds in 19 starts, the last on Saturday night when he held the Rockies scoreless on four singles for eight innings and didn’t allow a runner to reach second base.

Cueto is eligible to be a free agent after this season, and with the Reds well out of contention, they were certain to trade Cueto by the non-waiver trade deadline Friday.

“Johnny’s been a part of the organization for a long time and we have great affection for him not only as a player but as a person,” Reds general manager Walt Jocketty said. “So it’s difficult. But we’re in a situation that this is the best thing for our franchise now. There was a lot interest in Johnny, and we felt this was the best value.”

A native of the Dominican Republic, Cueto, 29, was signed at the age of 16 by the Reds in 2004 and reached the big leagues with them in 2008. He went 92-63 with a 3.21 ERA in his career with the Reds.

“I know it’s a good trade, but I‘m very sad,” Cueto said, with Reds catcher Brayan Pena translating. “I‘m very thankful to my teammates, my fans and my coaching staff. It’s a very emotional time for me. But I understand it’s part of the game. I‘m just excited about my next step.”

The Royals are 59-38 and have the best record in the American League and a lead of 7 1/2 games in the AL Central. They reached Game 7 of the World Series last year, losing to the San Francisco Giants. Cueto said the move will be good for his career and for the Royals and was relieved that after weeks of speculation about being traded, a deal was finally completed.

“I feel much better,” Cueto said. “It’s easier for me now to focus on what I do best and that’s go out there and pitch. It was a little crazy for me because I didn’t know where I was going to end up and all the rumors and stuff. But finally, it’s over, and I can focus on what I do.”

Finnegan, who went to TCU and pitched in the College World Series last year, was promoted to the Royals in September and going 0-1 with a 1.29 ERA. He also made seven relief appearances for them in the postseason.

This season, Finnegan went 3-0 with a 2.96 in 14 relief appearances for the Royals. Finnegan also made seven starts and four relief appearances at Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas. At Louisville, Finnegan will build up his arm strength and pitch count and go back to starting.

”Finnegan was the key guy for us,“ Jocketty said. ”He’s a guy who has proven he can pitch in the big leagues as a reliever, but we see him as a starter.

“He pitched two innings last night, which we watched. He’s up to 60 pitches. He’s kind of gone back and forth, starting and relieving. We see him as a starter, so he’ll stay at Louisville for a period of time.”

Lamb was a Pacific Coast League All-Star this season for Omaha where he went 9-1 with a 2.67 ERA in 17 starts. In 94 1/3 innings. Lamb allowed 80 hits with 29 walks and 96 strikeouts.

Reed began the season at high Class A Wilmington and went 5-5 with a 2.14 ERA in 13 games, 10 starts. At Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Reed is 2-2 with a 3.45 ERA. He has pitched a combined 96 innings this season with 26 walks, 84 strikeouts and 88 hits allowed.

Reds manager Bryan Price said of Cueto, “We hate to see him go. We know it’s part of what we need to do to get better, to get some younger affordable players. We have three pitchers that are going to be top guys in our future. It was a decision we had to make.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 1-2, 5.45 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 7-5, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Johnny Cueto was traded to Kansas for LHPs Brandon Finnegan, John Lamb and Cody Reed. Cueto went 7-6 with a 2.62 ERA for the Reds in 19 starts, the last on Saturday when he held the Rockies to four singles in eight scoreless innings. In 130 2/3 innings, Cueto allowed 29 walks with 120 strikeouts and held opposing batters to a .196 average. Cueto, 29, had spent his entire career with the Reds and was 92-63 with a 3.21 ERA.

--LHP Brandon Finnegan, 22, was acquired by Cincinnati from Kansas City in the deal for RHP Johnny Cueto. Finnegan, who pitched two innings in relief Saturday for Triple-A Omaha, will report to Triple-A Louisville where he will be stretched out to start. He went 3-0 with a 2.96 in 14 relief appearances this season for the Royals. Finnegan also made seven starts and four relief appearances at Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Finnegan, who went to TCU and pitched in the College World Series last year, was promoted to the Royals in September. He became just the third Royals draft pick to make his major league debut in the same season he was selected. The others were outfielder Bo Jackson, taken in the fourth round in 1986, and pitcher Jeff Granger (first round, 1993). Finnegan made seven postseason relief appearances with the Royals last year.

--LHP John Lamb, 25, was acquired by Cincinnati from Kansas City in the deal that sent pitcher Johnny Cueto to the Royals and will be assigned to Triple-A Louisville. Lamb was taken in the fifth round in 2008 out of Laguna Hills (Calif.) High School. He was a Pacific Coast League All-Star this season for Omaha where he went 9-1 with a 2.67 ERA in 17 starts.

--LHP Cody Reed, 22, was acquired by Cincinnati from Kansas City in the trade that sent pitcher Johnny Cueto to the Royals and will be assigned to Double-A Pensacola. They took Reed in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Northwest Mississippi Community College. In 15 starts and three relief appearances this season for Double-A Northwest Arkansas and high Class A Wilmington, where he was a Carolina League All-Star, Reed went a combined 7-7 with one save and a 2.53 ERA.

--RHP Michael Lorenzen started for the Reds and gave up eight earned runs in 2 1/3 innings. Dylan Axelrod relieved him and allowed eight earned runs in 1 2/3 innings. It was the first time the Reds had two pitchers surrender eight or more earned runs in the same game since Bob Purkey and Jay Hook did it on June 28, 1961, in the first game of a doubleheader at Chicago.

--RF Jay Bruce went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and hit his 16th homer of the season. It was Bruce’s 198th career home run, tying him with Barry Larkin for the ninth-most home runs in Reds history. Bruce drove in four runs for the fourth time this season and second time this month. He also did it July 18 against Cleveland. He’s h itting .310 (22-for-71) this month with eight doubles, four homers and 12 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had one of those games where he was close in ball to strike ratio. There were some elevation mistakes.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, on RHP Michael Lorenzen after a loss to Colorado on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Manny Parra (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Nate Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois