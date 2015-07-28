Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Make no mistake about it, the contending phase of Cincinnati’s season ended two months ago.

The Reds have trailed by double digits in the National League Central since Memorial Day, and the truck appears to be backed up, with several veterans available for trade -- if the price is right. One can almost hear the late Johnny Olson’s voice in the background.

That means it is on-the-job training time for a whole lot of fresh-faced Reds, especially in the rotation. Twenty-five year-old Cuban rookie right-hander Raisel Iglesias got another hard lesson in big league life Monday night during Cincinnati’s 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

After fanning Kolten Wong with high pitches in the third inning, Iglesias tried the same tactic an inning later with the bases loaded. However, good big-leaguers adjust, and Wong let those pitches pass by this time with no response.

Behind in the count, Iglesias had no wiggle room. On a 3-2 fastball, he missed over the plate’s heart, and Wong made no mistake, cracking a grand slam for the runs that decided the game.

“He made the adjustment,” Iglesias said, speaking through an interpreter. “Being behind in the count, I had to come in with a fastball (over) the middle, and you saw the consequences.”

Iglesias (1-3) gave up four runs on six hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-54

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 8-5, 3.78 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 3-3, 1.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Raisel Iglesias didn’t pitch badly for most of Monday night’s game, but he missed badly with a fastball in the fourth inning, and Kolten Wong made him pay with a grand slam that cost him a loss. Iglesias fanned seven and walked none in six innings, allowing six hits and four runs. Iglesias has recorded seven or more strikeouts in three of his past four starts.

--RHP Mike Leake is scheduled to get the call Tuesday night when Cincinnati continues its series in St. Louis, barring a potential trade. Leake is 4-7 with a 4.75 ERA in 15 career starts against the Cardinals, although he was a tough-luck 2-1 loser April 19 at Busch Stadium in a complete game. He is coming off a 9-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, when he gave up just four hits and a run in six innings.

--C Kyle Skipworth was recalled from Double-A Pensacola on Monday to take the roster spot of RHP Johnny Cueto, dealt to Kansas City on Sunday. Skipworth was hitting .237 with nine homers and 19 RBIs in 42 games for the Blue Wahoos, belting a homer in five straight games from July 10-16, one shy of the club record. He was on the Reds’ roster for four days in April without appearing in a game.

--1B Joey Votto doubled in the first inning for his 20th hit since the All-Star break, and he reached base three times. The one time he didn’t get on base caught some people’s attention. With Cincinnati trailing 4-1 in the fifth and Billy Hamilton at first with one out, Votto curiously tried to bunt for a hit and was erased easily at first base by Cardinals C Yadier Molina.

--INF Skip Schumaker pinch-hit in the ninth inning and flied out to left, unremarkable except for the fact it was his major-league-high 45th pinch-hit appearance of the year. Schumaker is batting .289 as a pinch hitter, 71 points higher than his overall average. He is tied with Hal Morris (1999), Lenny Harris (1994) and Laynce Nix (2010) for 18th place in single-season pinch-hit at-bats in club history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He made the adjustment. Being behind in the count, I had to come in with a fastball (over) the middle, and you saw the consequences.” -- RHP Raisel Iglesias, on the pitch that Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong hit for a game-deciding, fourth-inning grand slam Monday in St. Louis’ 4-1 win over Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Manny Parra (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Nate Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Kyle Skipworth

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois