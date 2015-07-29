Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Were Joey Votto’s current stretch of torrid hitting being conducted in New York, Los Angeles or Boston, he wouldd be plastered across every sports network 24/7/365.

Since Votto is 30-for-62 (.484) in the past 17 games for a Cincinnati team that has been out of contention in the National League Central since Memorial Day, hardly anyone has noticed that he is the toughest out going in baseball.

The Reds’ 4-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night was another exhibition of what makes Votto such a difficult batter to retire. Facing left-hander Jaime Garcia, who entered the game with a 1.69 ERA, Votto wangled a first-inning walk, and he laced a one-out single in the fourth.

Given a third shot at Garcia after Brandon Phillips extended the sixth inning with a two-out walk, Votto drilled a three-run homer over the center field wall to break a scoreless tie and essentially decide the game.

Since the All-Star break, Votto is 23-of-41 (.561) with four homers and nine RBIs. However, because Cincinnati is languishing 19 games off the Cardinals’ pace, Votto’s individual accomplishments don’t mean as much.

“It would be more satisfying if we were winning more games and were in the middle of the hunt, so it’s bittersweet,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 5-7, 3.98 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 9-5, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Leake was brilliant again Tuesday night, pitching eight shutout innings to garner his ninth win. Leake’s economy was key on a sweltering night, as he threw only 95 pitches, using no more than 16 in any inning. In his past 30 innings, Leake has yielded just two runs on 15 hits and four walks while striking out 21.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani gets the ball Wednesday night in the series finale at St. Louis. The rookie is coming off a no-decision Friday night in Cincinnati’s 6-5 loss at Colorado, when he worked seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts. He has faced the Cardinals once, pitching a scoreless inning on Aug. 13, 2014, while with Miami.

--1B Joey Votto’s torrid stretch of hitting continues, as he went 3-for-3 with a three-run homer, a double and two runs. Votto is an absurd 23-for-41 (.561) since the All-Star break and is 30-for-62 (.484) in his past 17 games. Votto has reached base safely in 11 of his last 12 plate appearances, the only out coming on a bunt in the top of the fifth inning Monday night.

--SS Eugenio Suarez hit safely in his ninth straight game, singling in the seventh inning. Suarez is 14-for-41 (.341) during his career-best hitting streak, upping his season average to .312 and lessening the blow of a season-ending injury to regular SS Zack Cozart, who was enjoying a career year. Suarez still needs to work on controlling the strike zone, though (35 strikeouts, six walks), as well as his defense (nine errors).

--RF Jay Bruce, one of the many Reds linked to trade rumors, notched his 13th RBI since the All-Star break with a single in the ninth that capped the scoring. Bruce has knocked in a run in each of the past three games, posting the team’s only RBI Monday night with a sacrifice fly. Cincinnati could net a handsome return for Bruce, but he also has two years left on an affordable contract and remains in his prime.

--OF Chris Dominguez, designated for assignment by the Reds on Sunday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville. He was demoted to Louisville in late June after hitting .261 with one homer and three RBIs in 14 games for Cincinnati.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been a long six years. It’s just a matter of learning a lot, and I feel like I’ve learned a lot in these last few starts.” -- RHP Mike Leake, referring to his big league career, after throwing eight scoreless innings Tuesday in the Reds’ 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Manny Parra (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Nate Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Kyle Skipworth

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois