Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Less than two shopping days remain before the MLB trade deadline ends on Friday.

Cincinnati right fielder Jay Bruce might become a desirable commodity for teams needing a power bat.

But Bruce admitted after Wednesday night’s 1-0 win in St. Louis -- a win which he supplied the only run with a leadoff homer in the second -- that given his druthers, he’d prefer to stay in Cincinnati.

“It’s what I’ve known my whole career,” the seven-year veteran said. “I‘m on the Reds and I‘m here to help these guys win games. I take a lot of pride in preparing and being ready to play and not letting outside factors determine how I play on the field or how I feel or act.”

Bruce has clearly salvaged a season heading for the dumpster. Since May 16, he’s batting .307, seventh-highest in the National League, while slugging .556 and compiling a .379 on-base percentage.

His homer Wednesday night was not only his fourth since the All-Star break, but enabled him to pass Hall of Famer Barry Larkin for ninth in club history with 199.

Will he get a chance to slug No. 200 as a member of the Reds?

“You hear the rumblings, you hear what people say,” Bruce said. “You try your best to be a professional and not let it bother you ... I owe that to everyone watching me.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-54

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 8-4, 2.68 ERA) at Reds (LHP David Holmberg, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani pitched seven scoreless innings against a struggling St. Louis offense and earned his sixth win of the year. He wasn’t overpowering, fanning just three, but induced a spate of early outs and used only 92 pitches. It was the first scoreless outing for DeSclafani since April 20, when he worked eight shutout innings in Milwaukee.

--LHP David Holmberg will be called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday to start the opener of a four-game series with Pittsburgh at the Great American Ballpark. Holmberg will make his first career appearance against the Pirates as he takes the rotation spot vacated by RHP Johnny Cueto, traded Sunday to Kansas City. In eight career outings, Holmberg is 2-2 with a 5.08 ERA.

--RF Jay Bruce belted his 17th homer in the second and it stood up for the game’s only run, giving him an RBI in four straight games. It’s his longest RBI streak of the season and his longest since he had four straight last August. The longest such run of his career happened in September 2012, when he knocked in runs in seven consecutive contests.

--1B Joey Votto’s club-record string of reaching base at least twice in 15 straight games ended after he went 0-for-3 with a walk, but the ninth inning free pass extended his streak of reaching base to 19 straight games. Votto’s average since the All-Star break dropped to .523 with his hitless night. His four homers off Cardinals pitching are the most by any opposing player this year.

--CF Billy Hamilton’s bunt single in the third was his 10th of the year, leading all of MLB. That was followed by his 47th steal of the year, also an MLB high, and his eighth steal in as many tries against catcher Yadier Molina. It was the only hit for Hamilton, whose average remains low at .226 because he continues to walk too infrequently (20) and hit too many fly balls.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ll tell you this, I came in here after the game and I haven’t heard the clubhouse sound this jovial and excited. It’s a team that’s had our number.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a win vs. St. Louis on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Manny Parra (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Nate Adcock

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Kyle Skipworth

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois