Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

A disappointing season has a silver lining for the Cincinnati Reds, who are 46-54 after a 15-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

With the trade of right-hander Mike Leake to the San Francisco Giants late Thursday night, the Reds effectively turned two free-agent-to-be pitchers into five prospects, when combined with the earlier trade of ace Johnny Cueto to the Kansas City Royals.

Being 9 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot afforded the Reds the opportunity to unload players for prospects, and with right fielder Jay Bruce also attracting significant interest, the prospect pool may get deeper before the non-waiver trade deadline on Friday.

The Reds already got left-handed pitchers Brandon Finnegan, John Lamb and Cody Reed for Cueto, and they added to their haul by acquiring first baseman Adam Duvall and right-hander Keury Mella from the Giants for Leake.

Duvall, 26, is hitting .279 with a .323 on-base percentage, a .548 slugging percentage, 26 homers and 79 RBIs in 99 games for Triple-A Sacramento this year. He appeared in 28 games for San Francisco last year, hitting .192/.234/.342 with three homers and five RBIs.

Mella, 21, is 5-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 16 starts for Class A San Jose this season.

Finnegan, who went to TCU and pitched in the College World Series last year, was promoted to the Royals in September and went 0-1 with a 1.29 ERA. He also made seven relief appearances for them in the postseason. This season, Finnegan was 3-0 with a 2.96 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Royals.

Lamb was a Pacific Coast League All-Star this season for Omaha, where he went 9-1 with a 2.67 ERA in 17 starts. In 94 1/3 innings, Lamb allowed 80 hits with 29 walks and 96 strikeouts.

Reed began the season at high Class A Wilmington and went 5-5 with a 2.14 ERA in 13 games, 10 starts. At Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Reed went 2-2 with a 3.45 ERA. He has pitched a combined 96 innings this season and has allowed 26 walks and 88 hits while striking out 84.

--

CINCINNATI -- The Reds needed to retool their bullpen Thursday after right-hander Nate Adcock was placed on the disabled list with a right elbow injury which likely will end his season.

Right-hander Keyvius Sampson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to fill Adcock’s spot.

Sampson, a hard-throwing former San Diego Padres prospect before being claimed off waivers in January, has had injury issues of his own. But after beginning the season on the disabled list with a strained right forearm, Sampson dazzled in Double-A, posting a 1.85 ERA.

He made his major league debut Thursday night, pitching a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts in a 15-5 victory over Pittsburgh

“Coming out of spring training, we were feeling like he could give us some support out of the bullpen, but he can be a capable major league starting pitcher (too),” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “When he pitches out of the bullpen, I think you’ll see more velocity, like mid- to high 90s because he doesn’t have to work through the lineup three times.”

Sampson went 2-4 with a 5.08 ERA in eight appearances including seven starts for Triple-A Louisville, but worked closely with Bats pitching coach Ted Power to refine his mechanics.

“He’s been able to manage the strike zone the last couple of times out,” said Price. “He’s got an easy-to-repeat delivery. He’s on time to get his arm into position to throw strikes. He’s got the kind of delivery that makes him bullpen durable. He bounces back well.”

Sampson’s arrival prompted more questions about the status of veteran right-hander Sam LeCure, a surprising cut late in Spring Training amid concerns about a drop in velocity. LeCure has posted a 6.12 ERA in 35 appearances at Louisville. He posted a 3.53 ERA in 231 major league games for the Reds.

“I would love to have Sam’s influence on our bullpen -- his character and leadership,” Price said. “I think we’ll see him up here sometime. (Velocity) is better than it was in spring training. What’s more important is he’s making consistent tough pitches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-54

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 5-6, 4.01 ERA) at Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 3-5, 4.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Leake was traded from the Reds to the San Francisco Giants late Thursday for prospects 1B Adam Duvall and RHP Keury Mella. Leake will be a free agent when the season ends. Leake, 27, is 9-5 with a 3.56 ERA in 21 starts this season. In his past four starts, however, he is 4-0 with a 0.60 ERA. He pitched eight innings in three of those four contests, most recently when he blanked the St. Louis Cardinals on four hits Tuesday in a 4-0 victory. In six major league seasons, all with the Reds, Leake has a 62-47 record with a 3.87 ERA in 168 games (163 starts).

--1B Adam Duvall was acquired by the Reds, along with RHP Keury Mella, from the San Francisco Giants late Thursday for RHP Mike Leake. Duvall, 26, is hitting .279 with a .323 on-base percentage, a .548 slugging percentage, 26 homers and 79 RBIs in 99 games for Triple-A Sacramento this year. He appeared in 28 games for San Francisco last year, hitting .192/.234/.342 with three homers and five RBIs.

--RHP Keury Mella was acquired by the Reds, along with 1B Adam Duvall, from the San Francisco Giants late Thursday for RHP Mike Leake. Mella, 21, is 5-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 16 starts for Class A San Jose this season.

--RHP David Holmberg was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to start Thursday’s series opener against the Pirates and he responded with six solid innings, allowing two runs and five hits in a 15-5 victory over Pittsburgh. “I had to pitch like it was a 0-0 game,” Holmberg said. “I try to go out, be aggressive and throw strikes, pound the zone. There were some long innings which is tough. I just tried to stay loose.” Holmberg also collected his first career hit with a single in the fifth.

--RHP Nate Adcock’s season likely is over. “When I came out of the game in Colorado, my tricep locked up,” he said. “It was like a cramp. I got treatment and hoped it would go away, but it kept lingering. Then they looked at it and I find out it’s a complete tear. I‘m still in a little bit of shock.” Adcock, who went 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA in 13 appearances for Cincinnati, will undergo Tommy John surgery possibly on Tuesday.

--C Kyle Skipworth was optioned to Double-A Pensacola after not appearing in a game during his second stint this season with the Reds. Skipworth batted .225 with nine homers and 20 RBIs in 51 games this season in Double-A and Triple-A.

--RHP Keyvius Sampson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday and made his major league debut with a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts. He went 2-4 with a 5.08 ERA in eight appearances at Triple- A Louisville after posting a dazzling 1.85 ERA at Double-A. “Coming out of spring training, we were feeling like he could give us some support out of the bullpen, but he can be a capable major league starting pitcher (too),” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “When he pitches out of the bullpen, I think you’ll see more velocity, like mid- to high 90s because he doesn’t have to work through the lineup three times.”

--2B Brandon Phillips hit a pair of three-run homers and collected a career-high seven RBIs on Thursday night. It was the 11th multi-homer game for Phillips who went 4-for-5 in the 15-5 victory over the Pirates. “I‘m really feeling (it) right now,” Phillips said.

--1B Joey Votto continued his torrid pace at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two walks to pace a 19-hit Cincinnati attack. He came in leading the National League with a .523 batting average since the All-Star break. Votto has at least one hit in 11 of his past 14 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was very surprised myself. I could’ve sworn Willie Mays or Hank Aaron ... somebody like that did it. I‘m really feeling myself right now. As a team, we’re playing really good baseball. We’re all just trying to finish up strong. We still believe in ourselves.” -- Reds 2B Brandon Phillips, who hit a pair of three-run homers and collected a career-high seven RBIs on Thursday night in a win vs. Pittsburgh.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nate Adcock (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 27. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on Aug. 2.

--LHP Manny Parra (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

RHP Keyvius Sampson

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois