Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- General manager Walt Jocketty said there was a flurry of activity leading up to Friday’s non-waiver trade deadline, and his Cincinnati Reds were close to dealing closer Aroldis Chapman and/or right fielder Jay Bruce, but no offer made sense.

“Couple things could’ve gone either way,” Jocketty said. “In the end, the value wasn’t there. There was interest in both players. But we weren’t necessarily looking to move them. The guys we were in the best position to talk about were the potential free agents.”

That would be ace right-hander Johnny Cueto, last year’s National League Cy Young Award runner-up, who was traded to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, and durable right-hander Mike Leake, who was dealt to the San Francisco Giants late Thursday.

Those deals accomplished two goals for the fifth-place Reds -- finding adequate homes for Cueto and Leake where they have the opportunity to reach the postseason and acquiring prospects considered to be on the fast-track to the major leagues.

In return for Cueto, the Reds got left-handers Brandon Finnegan, John Lamb and Cody Reed. For Leake, they acquired first baseman/outfielder Adam Duvall and right-hander Keury Mella.

Cincinnati’s return was pitching-heavy, but Jocketty deflected concerns that the club wasn’t able to fortify the organization’s position needs .

“We always try to build our organization with pitching,” he said. “There were a couple deals where we tried to get position players, but those fell through so we settled for pitchers.”

Duvall, 26, is hitting .279 with a .323 on-base percentage, a .548 slugging percentage, 26 homers and 79 RBIs in 99 games for Triple-A Sacramento this year. Jocketty said Duvall will be assigned to Triple-A Louisville where he’ll be developed as a left fielder.

Mella is 5-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 16 starts for Class A San Jose this season. Jocketty sees the 21-year old Mella as a future starter in the big leagues.

It’s possible that Chapman, who is a free-agent after this season, Bruce, left fielder Marlon Byrd, and others could be shopped following the season.

That is the current reality for Cincinnati which entering Friday’s action stood 9 1/2 games behind the first-place St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central and 9 1/2 games out of the second Wild Card.

“We’re sellers more than buyers,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “That’s the environment we’re in. As far as the impact on the club, we’re going to miss both guys, but they’re going to make two playoff-caliber teams better.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 14-4, 2.24 ERA) at Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 1-3, 5.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Zack Cozart’s rehabilitation following season-ending right knee surgery in June is going well. He’s been off crutches for about a week and has rejoined the club. “I‘m glad to be back in the clubhouse and the dugout and not sitting in a recliner at home watching,” Cozart said. He batted .258 this season with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 53 games. Cozart expects to resume baseball work in December and hopes to return by Spring Training.

--RHP Keyvius Sampson made his major league debut Thursday night, striking out two in a 1-2-3 eighth inning. “He decided to go out and throw strikes. It didn’t matter that it was his debut,” said manager Bryan Price. “He pitched well in a short outing. He looked like the guy we were excited about in March and April.” Price said he still was contemplating Sampson’s role.

--RF Kyle Waldrop was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday to fill the roster spot of RHP Mike Leake who was traded to the Giants late Thursday. Waldrop batted .254 with 16 doubles, six homers and 35 RBIs in 95 combined games with Triple-A Louisville and Double-A Pensacola. The 23-year old was selected in the 12th round of the 2010 draft.

--RHP Mike Leake was traded to the Giants shortly after midnight Friday. Leake, a first-round draft choice of Cincinnati in 2010, is 9-5 this season with a 3.56 ERA in 21 starts. He was one of just 10 players in Reds franchise history to appear in the major leagues without a minor league appearance when he debuted in 2010. “That’s a tough loss,” said manager Bryan Price. “He was a career Red.” In 168 appearances for Cincinnati, Leake went 62-47 with a 3.87 ERA.

--INF Adam Duvall was acquired from the Giants late Thursday in exchange for RHP Mike Leake. Duvall, 26, was selected by San Francisco in the 11th round of the June 2010 first-year player draft. This season, Duvall hit .279 with 25 doubles, 26 HR and 79 RBI in 99 appearances for Triple-A Sacramento. Entering Thursday’s games, he led the Pacific Coast League in home runs and total bases. In his major league debut on June 26 of last season, he homered off Leake for his first career hit. The Reds project him as a left fielder.

--RHP Keury Mella was acquired from the Giants late Thursday in exchange for RHP Mike Leake. Mella, 21, was signed by the Giants as a non-drafted free agent in September 2011. In his four-season professional career, in 57 career minor league starts and 1 relief appearance he is 15-12 with a 3.01 ERA and 282 strikeouts in 272.1 innings. He currently is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the top prospect in the Giants’ organization. The Reds plan to develop him as a starter.

--RHP Michael Lorenzen called Friday night’s outing a step in the right direction. He allowed five earned runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings in the 5-4 loss to the Pirates on a career-high 107 pitches. “He was more aggressive,” said manager Bryan Price. “He had more command of the strike zone. I was pleased with his tempo. He was throwing the ball over the plate and was more pitch efficient.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In this case, we didn’t beat ourselves. They went out and won the game.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Zack Cozart (torn right knee ligaments) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He underwent season-ending surgery June 15. Cozart will resume baseball work in December and is hoping to return by Spring Training.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 2.

--LHP Manny Parra (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

RHP Keyvius Sampson

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Kyle Waldrop