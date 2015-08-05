Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- When asked about his plan to limit innings for his rookie pitchers, Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price held up a yellow legal pad with numbers written on it, then essentially said to reporters, “top secret”.

“This is all their innings for the past three years, and our goals (moving forward),” Price said. “We have to keep an eye on that.”

Mat Latos and Alfredo Simon were traded during the offseason. Right-hander Homer Bailey had season-ending elbow surgery in May. And, trades involving Johnny Cueto and Mike Leake at the non-waiver deadline resulted in 51 starts being made by Reds rookies this season, the most for them since 2001.

Cincinnati’s starting rotation currently is comprised of five rookies, including right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, who recorded a career-high nine strikeouts in six innings in a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Price’s conundrum is balancing team goals with developing young arms, while also limiting the risk of injury.

Another rookie pitcher -- right-hander Jon Moscot -- is on the disabled list with shoulder issues, although the injury isn’t related to overuse.

As the Reds progress deeper into the season, the option to use a six or seven-man rotation has not been ruled out. Although, Price prefers not to manage with kid gloves, at least not yet.

“I would never say never, but there’s something I like about the five-man rotation,” he said. “I like trying to condition guys to pitch every five days for six months instead of five.”

Cincinnati has an abundance of young pitching depth. Especially when you consider that top prospect Robert Stephenson, a right-hander, hasn’t reached the majors. Left-handers Brandon Finnegan and John Lamb, the key cogs in the Cueto trade, are still in the minors.

Price said he won’t tempt fate. The last thing he wants it for the Reds to add to baseball’s growing list of Tommy John surgeries.

“It’s something we’ll have to continue to monitor,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 11-4, 2.61 ERA) at Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Manny Parra was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday after recovering from a sprained left elbow. In Parra’s absence, the Reds had been using right-hander Burke Badenhop against left-handers. “Having a true left-hander out there and a veteran presence should give us a lift,” said manager Bryan Price. Parra allowed five earned runs on July 11 at Miami. In his other 23 appearances, his ERA is 1.50.

--OF Kyle Waldrop was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He struck out in his only at-bat on Aug. 2, which was his major league debut. Waldrop was a 12th round draft choice by the Reds in the 2010 draft.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani picked up right where he left off against the first-place St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. After pitching seven shutout innings against them on Wednesday, the rookie right-hander retired six of the first seven batters he faced and recorded a career-high nine strikeouts against St. Louis. But it wasn’t without one blemish, a two-run homer by third baseman Matt Carpenter. “I wish I could have one pitch back, but that’s the way it goes,” he said. “I didn’t do anything different. I was locating better. Had them guessing a little bit.”

--LHP Aroldis Chapman recorded his 23rd save on Tuesday night, and his 56th consecutive save at Great American Ball Park in a 3-2 victory over the first-place Cardinals. “He loves pitching here,” said manager Bryan Price. “He feeds off the adrenaline of the situation, like most closers.” Chapman has converted 14 straight saves since his only blown opportunity on June 3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We might be looking to the future, but it says a lot about our players to go out and compete every day.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a win vs. St. Louis on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Manny Parra (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was activated Aug. 4.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois