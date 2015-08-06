Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Billy Hamilton arrived in the big leagues with a reputation as a base stealer, while the rest of his skill-set remained largely unknown.

As the Cincinnati Reds center fielder put it, “It’s fun to be fast”.

But what came as a surprise to most was Hamilton’s rapid development in center field.

Hamilton’s inability to reach base consistently resulted in him losing his everyday leadoff role. But he’s been dazzling in the field.

So much so, that some wonder if Hamilton is a future Gold Glove Award winner.

“I see Billy every day, so I get the benefit of seeing the great plays he makes and the ground he covers and his throwing arm and how quickly he gets to base hits,” said manager Bryan Price. “You get spoiled. I really have a hard time believing there’s anybody who covers more ground.”

In the third inning on Tuesday night, Hamilton nearly snared Randal Grichuk’s drive up against the center field wall which resulted in a triple for the Cardinals’ outfielder.

In the eighth, Hamilton made a sensational over-the-shoulder catch of Jayson Heyward’s bid for extra bases to preserve a one-run lead.

“The one that Grichuk hit ... I‘m trying to make that catch every time,” Hamilton said. “One of us making a big-time play for the guys gives them confidence.”

On Wednesday night, Hamilton repeated the feat by making a diving catch of Kolten Wong’s sinking liner to end the seventh, preserving a 3-2 lead, in a game the Reds ultimately lost 4-3 in 13 innings.

Hamilton, who most frequently bats ninth with the pitcher eighth, leads the major leagues with 51 stolen bases in 58 attempts. Through 95 games, he was hitting .225 with a .269 on-base percentage.

The 24-year old’s glove is proving to be just as valuable as his feet.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 12-4, 3.09 ERA) at Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 3-6, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Sean Marshall made the next step in a rehab process which manager Bryan Price recently referred to as a “miracle”. The 32-year old Marshall threw a bullpen session on Wednesday, tossing 22 pitches, all fastballs. “It was nice to get back out there and get my cleats in the ground,” said Marshall, who’s made 31 appearances the past three seasons due to shoulder surgeries. “It was a successful bullpen for sure.” Marshall is 37-46 with a 3.86 in 396 major league appearances over eight seasons.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani’s performance on Tuesday night was historic. In beating the St. Louis Cardinals in consecutive starts, the 25-year old right-hander became the first Reds rookie to do so since Ewell Blackwell in 1946, and the first rookie for any team since the Giants’ Jerome Williams in July 2003.

--LHP David Holmberg allowed only two hits on Wednesday, but one was a RBI double by Randal Grichuk in the sixth. Holmberg allowed two runs, two hits, and walked three in five innings. The two hits tied a career-low for Holmberg who has a 2.16 ERA against the Cardinals.

--3B Todd Frazier continues to struggle at the plate, so much so that the bright spots in a 1-for-6 performance on Wednesday stood out. Frazier snapped an 0-for-12 skid with an infield single in the third inning. He collected his first RBI since July 25 on a bases-loaded ground ball out in the fourth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a well-pitched ballgame by both sides. It came down to one swing of the bat. It’s a disappointing loss.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a loss to St. Louis on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. On Aug. 6, he threw a 22-pitch bullpen session.

--LHP Manny Parra (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was activated Aug. 4.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois