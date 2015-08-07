Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Reds left-hander Sean Marshall remembers the last time he felt good, to the day.

It was June 10, 2014, when he pitched the eighth inning of a 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. After getting Dee Gordon to fly out, Marshall walked off the mound just as reality struck.

“I knew that was the last time I would be comfortable pitching for a while,” he recalled.

But all that changed Wednesday when Marshall threw a 22-pitch bullpen session comprised mostly of fastballs, although Marshall admitted he “cut a couple”.

“It was nice to get out there and get my cleats in some ground,” he said.

Marshall had two shoulder surgeries during the past two seasons. The last procedure on May 20 revealed no structural damage, opening the door for a comeback that manager Bryan Price dubbed “a miracle”.

Marshall maintained a presence in the Reds clubhouse throughout his rehab, serving as a mentor for many of the club’s young arms. Now, he’s bringing his act on the road.

The 32-year old left-handed specialist will join Cincinnati on its upcoming 10-game road trip to Arizona, San Diego, and Los Angeles where he’ll continue his rehab.

“He’s still a ways away,” said Price. “But he’s going to go on the trip with us and throw regularly off the mound.”

Marshall has made 31 appearances the past three seasons. He’s 37-46 with a 3.86 ERA in 396 career appearances.

He was excited to pack his bags on Thursday, prior to the Reds’ 3-0 loss to the Cardinals at Great American Ball Park.

“(First base coach) Billy Hatcher is always telling me, ‘You’re good luck. You should come with us on the road’,” Marshall said. “Getting the pass to go on the road is great. I think the rest of the season is going to be a good time, for sure.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-58

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 2-3, 5.13 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 4-4, 4.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Lorenzen was victimized by walks again on Thursday. He allowed three earned runs with four hits and four walks in five innings. It was the fifth start in his past six that Lorenzen has walked three or more batters. He needed 93 pitches to get through five. “I didn’t have bad stuff,” said the 23-year-old Lorenzen. “I didn’t the last time out either. I felt good. I thought I threw the ball really well. This is just my second year as a starter. Every start is a new experience. I just have to keep at it and keep moving forward and keep my chin up.”

--3B Todd Frazier went 3-for-26 with one RBI on the seven-game homestand, this after a strong first half landed him on the National League All-Star team. The All-Star Home Run Derby champion now is 6-for-53 since July 22, a .113 average.

--2B Brandon Phillips singled in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games, all while batting in the leadoff spot. It is his fifth hitting streak of at least seven games this season. He had streaks of eight and nine games earlier this season.

--1B Joey Votto continues to reach base at a torrid pace since the All-Star break. He doubled and walked three times in Thursday’s loss to the Cardinals. In doing so, Votto now has reached base 93 of his 104 appearances. It was the seventh time this season he walked three times in a game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had six base runners against (RHP Michael Wacha) in seven innings and four in the last two innings. They didn’t really give us much to be excited about.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois