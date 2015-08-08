Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Cincinnati stretched its franchise-record streak of consecutive games started by a rookie to nine on Friday, and there is no end in sight.

The trading deadline deals of right-handers Johnny Cueto and Mike Leake and the season-ending elbow injury to right-hander Homer Bailey left the Reds with five rookies in the starting rotation, something manager Bryan Price believes will give the team a head start on the future.

“We have no other choice,” Price said before Cuban emigre and right-hander Raisel Iglesias gave up one run in six innings in a 2-0 loss at Arizona on Friday.

“There are zero alternatives, so we are moving forward with guys we are excited about, and we have more on the way. We’ve got some pitching here in this system that we are really excited about. We are a work in progress, but the progress has started. It’s not like we’re going, ‘Oh, boy, we can’t wait to get these kids up from Triple-A next year and get them into our rotation.’ We’re starting this project.”

Right-handers Keyvious Sampson and Anthony DeSclafani are scheduled to start the final two games of the Arizona series, with left-hander David Holmberg and right-hander Michael Lorenzen to make the first two starts of a series in San Diego before Iglesias comes around again. DeSclafani, 7-7 with a 3.71 ERA, is the veteran of the group with 21 major league starts. Lorenzen has made 16.

The situation has its positives and its drawbacks.

“The good is the fact that these guys are in this environment with a chance to get regular work and experience at the this level without the same pressure as being, say, the No. 5 guy in a starting rotation that has a 13-game lead in the division and everyone is expecting to win a World Series and this guy has to be able to contribute to a winning team,” Price said.

“Nobody is throwing in the towel, but we know that we are going to have a rookie start every game most likely for the duration of the season. With that, the challenges are their inexperience and they’re vulnerable. The positive is the fact that next year, they are not going to be as inexperienced or as vulnerable. We’ve started to initiate them to this level of play. The payout is probably going to be more like 2016, 2017.”

Bailey, who underwent Tommy John surgery in May, is expected to return early next season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-59

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Keyvius Sampson, 0-1, 4.50 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 3-6, 3.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto was 1-for-2 with a double and two walks Friday, continuing his monster run since July 18, the second game after the All-Star break. Votto is hitting .431 with Votto seven doubles, three homers, eight RBIs and 28 walks in his last 19 games. His on-base percentage is .655, and he has walked 21 times in his last 11 games.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias made his second consecutive quality start in a 2-0 loss at Arizona, giving up only one run and three hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked one, and he has 26 strikeouts in his last 24 innings over four starts. “I feel very good every time I go out there because I know Bryan Price has my back,” Iglesias said through catcher Brayan Pena. “He always gives me a good smile and a positive thought. That says a lot about him as manager and makes me feel better as a pitcher.” Iglesias retired 15 in a row after getting a double play grounder to end the first inning after giving up his only run on two hits and a walk.

--RHP Keyvius Sampson will make his second start of the season Saturday. Originally expected to be used as a spot starter, Sampson impressed the Reds with his first career start Sunday, when he gave up three runs and three hits and struck out eight in six innings of a 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh. “We want to see him pitch, and he did nothing to suggest that he wasn’t ready to make that start,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “I wanted to see him compete in the strike zone, which he did.” Sampson spent time at Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville this season after being claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh in January.

--RHP Robert Stephenson, the reigning International League pitcher of the week at Triple-A Louisville, appears to be a candidate to join the parent Reds in September, although the Reds will be mindful of his workload. “There are a lot of pitchers we’d like to see this year get an opportunity to pitch” in September, Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “We would be rationing innings with him if he were to be with us.” The Reds’ first-round pick in 2011, Stephenson pitched 136 1-3 innings in 2014 and has logged 114 1-3 so far this year.

--3B Todd Frazier’s ninth-inning single was hit second hit in 22 at-bats, both singles. He has only one RBI in his last 11 games, and the Reds have been shut out in three of those games. “Right now we are not swinging the bats very well,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “You want it to turn and I know it is going to turn. We just have to fall back on the fact we have had guys that have performed in the past.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Right now we are not swinging the bats very well. It is baseball. You want it to turn and I know it is going to turn. We just have to fall back on the fact we have had guys that have performed in the past.” -- Cincinnati manager Bryan Price, after a shutout loss to Arizona on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois