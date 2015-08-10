Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Fifteen months ago, Cincinnati Reds scouts saw video of slim Cuban right-hander Raisel Iglesias throwing off a dirt mound in Haiti, where he had relocated after defecting from Cuba. They were sold -- seven years and $27 million worth.

Iglesias will celebrate his one-year anniversary in the U.S. on Wednesday, when he makes his 11th appearance of the season, his ninth start, in San Diego. The Reds officially added Iglesias to their 40-man roster when he arrived in the country on Aug. 12, 2014.

“I don’t think there was a rubber on it,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price, remembering the makeshift mound in Haiti. “And we are looking at this pre-draft and evaluating this kid, and thinking this kid could maybe be a top five, top 10 pick in the draft. That’s why we made such a strong effort and a commitment financially to get him. To think about where he was 13 months ago, 14 months, ago, to what he’s accomplished this year ...”

Iglesias, 25, and a former member of the Cuban National team, was fast-tracked from the rookie Arizona League to instructional league to the Arizona Fall League before his first Reds spring training in February.

Through it, Iglesias has thrived. He made the starting rotation out of spring training and later missed a month because of a strained oblique muscle. He has been at his best lately, making consecutive quality starts in his first two outings in August, when he gave up only three runs and seven hits in 12 2/3 innings while striking out 11. He is 2-4 with a 4.72 ERA this season.

“His evolution and development has been extremely rapid,” Price said. “He fits in so well with our group. It doesn’t go unnoticed to me how grateful he is to have this opportunity. I think the culture of entertainment and sports, and the ability to accumulate so much so fast, can really callous people, especially young people that aren’t used to having so much. And he shows up every day grateful for this opportunity. That is something for me that stands out above all the physical traits and how well he has been pitching for us.”

Iglesias, who spent 2011-13 with Isla de la Juventud in the top Cuban league, jumped into the international spotlight while pitching in relief in the 2013 World Baseball Classic. While he spent most of his time in Cuba as a reliever, the Reds see a bigger role.

“He hasn’t done anything that would tell that he can’t start,” Price said. “Like most prospect pitchers, you start them first and see how they do and see if they can make that adjustment to keep them in the game for six to nine innings. There will be competition moving forward. That will be fun.”

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani made his fourth consecutive quality start, giving up three runs and 10 hits in a no-decision against Arizona on Sunday. DeSclafani did not have his best stuff but worked through it, benefitting from a double play, a caught stealing and an out on the bases to keep out of too much trouble.

--CF Billy Hamilton was 2-for-5 with a double and a run while hitting leadoff for the second straight game, when Arizona started left-handers in the final two games of the series. Hamilton, a switch-hitter, had batted leadoff only four times since May 17 before moving up Saturday. “If we get good games from Billy offensively where he is on base and creating opportunities, then I think we have a chance to jump-start the offense a little bit,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. Hamilton is hitting .223 this season, .232 (36-159) as the leadoff hitter.

--3B Todd Frazier was called out on strikes on a fastball that replays showed was several inches outside as a pinch-hitter Sunday, receiving a start off while in a 2-for-30 slide with no extra-base hits and one RBI. “He’s a little out of character, swinging at pitches that aren’t good pitches to hit early in the at-bat,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “I think he’s pressing. Every now and then he just tries to do too much. If it (rest) does anything, terrific.” Frazier leads the NL with 30 doubles. Ivan De Jesus Jr. started at third base for the third time this season. “It is an opportunity to see some of the guys on the bench play, too,” Price said. “These are guys who are going to be competing for spots on our team next year.”

--RHP Keyvius Sampson, who recorded his first major league victory Saturday, will remain in the starting rotation for the foreseeable future, manager Bryan Price said. “He’s done nothing to push his way out,” Price said. “He’s created the opportunity by making some very important adjustments at Triple-A.” Sampson said after his victory that he was just hoping to buy another start. “I appreciate that from a young guy,” Price said. “That’s the attitude you want. You want to feel like I want to earn my opportunity to play. It can’t be like, ‘I had a couple of good outings in Triple-A, I should be in the rotation for the rest of the year.’ That’s a step towards disaster.”

--SS Eugenio Suarez was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to eight games, during which he is 10-30 with five doubles, a homer and seven RBIs. Suarez is in his first year with the Reds after breaking in with Detroit last year. “I still am somewhat surprised just on his adjustability and the subtle adjustments he’s made for us in his time here,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said, “and I think that is only going to get better. It’s not just power. His overall run production, I’ve been able to use him to hit-and-run. He does a lot of things very well.” Suarez looks to get the vast majority of the starts the rest of the season with SS Zack Cozart out for the year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wasn’t sharp today. It was definitely an outing that I had to grind out. When you don’t feel that good you want to go as long as you can, at least six innings so your bullpen doesn’t have to do a lot of the work.” -- RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who gave up three runs and 10 hits in a no-decision against Arizona on Sunday.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

LHP Manny Parra

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois