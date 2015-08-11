Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- When the Cincinnati Reds established an all-rookie rotation a dozen games ago, manager Bryan Price thought his club would need additional offense to remain competitive.

”The expectations were that we’d probably need to score more runs with these five rookie starters,“ Price said, ”but it’s just the opposite. We’re trying to find a way to score two, three or four runs and give them a chance to win ballgames.

“It’s been an unusual season, I can say that. ... Five rookie starters, and they’re giving us a chance to win almost every single time they take the ball. We just haven’t been able to hit consistently enough to take advantage of how well these guys have been pitching.”

It happened again Monday night in San Diego.

Rookie left-handed starter David Holmberg allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over 6 2/3 innings -- and lost. The difference in the Padres’ 2-1 win was a two-run homer by left fielder Justin Upton.

In the dozen games since the all-rookie rotation started, the Reds have scored 38 runs. However, 15 of those runs came in one game. Monday was the fifth time the Reds scored one run or none.

“Holmberg certainly pitched well enough to win,” Price said, “but we just weren’t able to get anything going offensively. We missed opportunities for sure.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-61

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 3-7, 4.84 ERA) at Padres RHP Colin Rea, major League debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jay Bruce hit his 18th homer of the season leading off the second inning Monday night. It was the 200th home run of Bruce’s career. He is the 319th player in major league history to reach the 200-home plateau and the ninth player to do it in a Reds uniform.

--CF Billy Hamilton drew two walks Monday night and stole his 52nd base. That is four shy of his career high set last season. Since his major league debut on Sept. 3, 2013, Hamilton leads all major-leaguers in steals.

--1B Joey Votto went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Monday night, only the 13th time in 108 games this season that he hasn’t reached base. Votto reached base in 32 straight games from May 20 to June 25. Votto is hitting .392 (29-for-74) since the All-Star break.

--LHP David Holmberg gave up a two-run homer to Padres LF Justin Upton on Monday night for the only runs he allowed in 6 2/3 innings. He lowered his ERA to 3.06 after three starts against the Cardinals, Pirates and Padres.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “After missing those opportunities early, their bullpen shut us down.” -- Manager Bryan Price, after Cincinnati’s 2-1 loss at San Diego on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois