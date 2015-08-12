Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The Fab Five might be a stretch.

But don’t overlook the job the five young Cincinnati Reds starters are doing.

“More than anything, these guys are taking this opportunity here to take the ball on a regular basis and do something,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

The peach-fuzz rotation consist of first-year starters Keyvius Sampson, Michael Lorenzen, Raisel Iglesias and rookies Anthony DeSciafani and David Holmberg.

When including Jon Moscot and Josh Smith, seven Reds rookies have made starts.

Yes, Johnny Cueto is gone. But since he was traded to the Kansas City Royals, the kids have been more than all right as they entered Tuesday’s game with an ERA under 3.00.

“They have a chance to go out and earn their keep,” Price said. “And they are doing it. It’s unique situation and a nice friendly competition.”

Since Mike Leake, later traded to the San Francisco Giants, started on July 28 at St. Louis, the Reds have started 12 straight games with rookie pitchers. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the 12-game streak is the longest by Reds rookies pitchers since the first year of the rookie designation in 1958.

“We all dream of getting the ball every fifth day,” said Price, who pitched as high Triple-A in his career.

Lorenzen was the aberration on Tuesday as he got rocked in the Reds’ 11-3 loss to the Padres.

Still, the Reds are rebuilding with young arms and for the most part, they’ve been keen of late.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-62

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 2-4, 4.73 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 8-4, 3. 75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Billy Hamilton continues to struggle at the plate. The majors’ top base-stealer is just that, but there’s something about not being able to steal first that comes to mind. “We’ve been working on his mental and physical approach to stay aggressive,” manager Bryan Price said. Hamilton’s average is some 20 points lower batting left-handed, and Price said there will be a discussion regarding staying a switch hitter in the offseason.

--RHP Michael Lorenzen struggled against the Padres and just maybe he’s hit the rookie wall. “There are plenty of guys that are tired,” manager Bryce Price said. “It definitely could be. Part of the learning process and learning how to pitch here is you have to pitch with less than your A-grade stuff. And that’s the lesson a lot of these young guys are learning now. You have to manage a game when you don’t have your A grade stuff.”

--3B Todd Frazier had some quality at-bats against the Padres on Tuesday and maybe he’s starting to break out of his funk. He went 3-for-4 with a home run. “Much better, more balanced swing,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He was just on the barrel three straight at-bats. I think for anybody you need a game like that to get your confidence where you are expecting success. Hopefully this is a sign of good things to come for Todd.”

--OF Jason Bourgeois not only hit his first home run of the season but his first pinch-hit home run of his career as well.

--1B Joey Votto continues to turn up his game since the All-Star break. He has hit .385 (30-for-78) with eight doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Down 11 after three, that’s a big hole to dig ourselves out of. It was insurmountable and we weren’t able to overcome it.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a loss to San Diego on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois