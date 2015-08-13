Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price said he doesn’t want to shut down any part of his all-rookie starting rotation before the end of the season.

But Price Wednesday talked about his young starters approaching some pre-set innings limitations for the 2015 season -- the total including innings pitched in the minors as well as the major leagues.

“We’re going to have to be flexible but firm,” Price said Wednesday. “We’ve already talked with some of our starters.”

Price said there will likely some adjustments of how their young pitchers are used. Several could finish the season alternating between the rotation and bullpen.

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen has already been told he could finish the season in the bullpen. In fact, the question is when, not could.

”I would like to get through today before I talk too much about the future,“ said Price. ”but no one is going over the limits we’ve set. I know Michael has struggled lately. But that has nothing to do with where he finishes the season.

“We’re looking at everyone to make sure we’re where we want to be with innings.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Keyvius Sampson, 1-1, 3.00 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Mat Latos, 4-8, 4.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto hit his 20th homer Wednesday afternoon and needs three more to tie Vada Pinson for 11th place on the Reds all-time list with 186. Votto was 3-for-4 with his two-run homer, three RBIs and three runs scored Wednesday. Since the All-Star break, Votto has hit .402 (33-for-82) with five homers and 12 RBIs.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias is 2-3 with a 4.47 ERA in six appearances since coming off the disabled list July 11. He had eight strikeouts Wednesday in San Diego to match his career high. After allowing three runs (Matt Kemp’s three-run homer) on three hits, a walk and a hit batter in the first inning Wednesday, Iglesias didn’t allow a Padre to reach base over the last five innings he worked.

--3B Todd Frazier, who is hitting .174 since winning the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game, doubled in four at-bats Wednesday and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Despite the slump, Frazier still leads the National League in doubles (32) and extra-base hits (28 homers and one triple).

--2B Brandon Phillips scored after singling as a pinch-hitter Wednesday. He is hitting .404 (21-for-52) over his last 13 games and .337 (34-for-101) over his last 24 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “After I gave up that home run, I actually got really disappointed with myself and I lost control of my emotions. I cannot explain how bad I was.” -- Reds RHP Raisel Iglesias, who worked through early issues to get a win vs. San Diego on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois