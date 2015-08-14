Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Starting a rookie pitcher every night is not a recipe for success. But it is the position the Cincinnati Reds are in as they sort through pieces of their future.

Twenty-four-year-old left-hander John Lamb, acquired as part of the Johnny Cueto trade two weeks ago, will be the latest young pitcher to audition for a spot in the Reds’ plans. Lamb was promoted from Triple-A on Thursday and will make his major league debut on Friday.

That will make 15 consecutive games started by rookie pitchers for the Reds.

”I think it’s something that John earned, really, with the way he was pitching with Kansas City when we got him,“ Reds manager Bryan Price said. ”He’s thrown the ball well for our Triple-A club.

“It’s going to be unusual for him, for sure. There’s a newness to our organization then he goes to Triple-A and makes a few starts and all of a sudden, he’s in the big leagues with people he doesn’t know. We’re excited to have him in the organization.”

In Triple-A for a second consecutive season, Lamb was a combined 10-2 with a 2.67 ERA in the Royals and Reds systems.

Lamb replaces Michael Lorenzen in the rotation. Lorenzen was demoted to Triple-A on Thursday after he gave up seven runs in 1 1/3 innings in his most recent start Tuesday. The Reds were also concerned about the 23-year-old Lorenzen’s workload as the season has progressed. Lorenzen had a 12.57 ERA in his last five starts before the move and has already thrown 109 2/3 innings this season.

Price indicated Lorenzen would be back in September and could pitch out of the bullpen then as a way to manage his innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-62

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (LHP John Lamb, major league debut) at Dodgers (LHP Alex Wood, 7-7, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Eugenio Suarez, who went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, hit a three-run blast to spark a four-run surge in the sixth inning that blew the game open in Thursday’s 10-3 rout of the Dodgers. “The Suarez three-run homer really was the blow that gave us that cushion and allowed me to just pick and choose from the bullpen from that point on,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “It was a big lift to us offensively, and the type of separation that we really kind of forced the hand of the other team.”

--CF Billy Hamilton, who recorded a career-high four hits, went deep in the eighth off reliever J.P. Howell to help Cincinnati (51-62) seal only its third win in nine games. “I was just hoping for a base hit,” said Hamilton, who went 4-for-4 with four runs (also a career best) and delivered his first home run since May 15, when he smacked one against the San Francisco Giants. Hamilton has four homers this season. “Got something up I could drive. I was seeing the ball pretty well today. It was something that he left out over the plate and I just drove it. I didn’t think it was a home run. They told me to slow down. I thought it was in the gap. I don’t hit home runs a lot, but when I do, it’s something I can build off of.”

--2B Brandon Phillips drove in three runs, going 2-for-5 with a double. Phillips has hit safely in six consecutive games. Phillips is batting .429 with a homer, double and four RBIs during the run.

--RHP Keyvius Sampson (2-1) allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks in five innings in Thursday’s win. It was Sampson’s fourth major league start and his first against the Dodgers.

--LHP John Lamb will be called up from Triple-A Louisville to make his major league debut Friday against the Dodgers. Lamb, 25, was acquired last month in a deal that sent RHP Johnny Cueto to the Kansas City Royals. Lamb, who will face Dodgers LHP Alex Wood (7-7, 3.72 ERA), was 10-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 20 starts for the Royals’ Triple-A club in Omaha and three for Louisville.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s not with us anymore. He’s one of our enemies. We’re going to go after him like everybody else.” -- Reds CF Billy Hamilton, on facing former teammate and current Dodgers RHP Matt Latos on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Michael Lorenzen

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois