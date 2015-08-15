Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The timing couldn’t have been any better to induce goose bumps in a 24-year-old making his major league debut.

Cincinnati Reds starters John Lamb grew up in Southern California, attending games in Anaheim and Los Angeles. On top of that, his grandfather, John Ramsey, was the public address announcer at Dodger Stadium and several other Southern California sports sites for parts of three decades (1962-82).

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully was recounting that as part of his traditional game preview on the scoreboard at Dodger Stadium just as Lamb was walking in from the bullpen, having completed his pre-game warmups.

”Between here and Angel Stadium -- definitely been to my fair share of Dodgers games so it was definitely neat stepping on the field and getting a chance to play here,“ Lamb said. ”This is the dream right here, living the dream, all of this.

“I did hear Vin talking a little about myself and I heard him bring up John, my grandfather. I never had the chance to meet him but it was definitely neat to hear Vin Scully and see him up on the Jumbotron talking about not only myself but also my grandpa. It was a surreal moment. I felt like I was dreaming in a way.”

Lamb acquitted himself well in his debut for four innings. But the Dodgers got to him in the fifth inning, stringing together four two-out hits capped by a three-run home run from Adrian Gonzalez.

”He threw the ball well,“ Reds manager Bryan Price said of Lamb, acquired from the Kansas City Royals as part of the trade for Johnny Cueto. ”He’s got good stuff. He’s got velocity, movement, deception. He’s got a nice big overhand curveball and a real nice changeup. He has the full complement of pitches.

“So I think there’s a lot to work with. I thought he was extremely composed. It was a difficult environment in which to pitch for a debut back at home in Dodger Stadium and I thought he handled it really well.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-62

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 1-1, 3.06 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 6-7, 3.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Lamb, who was officially called up from Triple-A Louisville before Friday’s start, kept the Reds close before a four-run rally by the Dodgers in the fifth inning spelled doom. Lamb (0-1) was charged with five runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in six innings in his major league debut. Lamb, who played high school ball about an hour south of Los Angeles in southern Orange County, was one of the players the Reds acquired for right-hander Johnny Cueto in a deal with the Kansas City Royals last month. “He threw the ball well,” Reds manager Bryan Price said of the 25-year-old Lamb, who became the eighth Reds’ rookie pitcher to start this season, tying a modern-day club record. Rookie Cincinnati hurlers also have started 16 straight games, which is the longest streak in the majors since the St. Louis Cardinals started 19 in a row in 1997. “Things were looking good, but you end up going through that lineup, and (Jimmy) Rollins gets things going and it goes on and on,” Price continued. “Turner gets his hit and drives in a run to give them a lead, and Adrian hits a three-run shot. It looked to be a pretty good pitch; it looked like they were going inside, and he was just able to get the barrel there.”

--RHP Michael Lorenzen was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room for LHP John Lamb. Lorenzen has compiled a 3-8 mark with a 5.46 ERA in 19 games (17 starts) this season. Lorenzen is 0-6 with a 9.82 ERA in his last seven starts.

--1B Joey Votto, who hit his 21st homer with a two-run shot in the sixth inning, drove in all three of Cincinnati’s runs Friday night. Votto also had an RBI double in the first inning. Those two hits allowed Votto to record his National League-leading 40th multi-hit game and raised his batting average to .400 since the All-Star break.

--SS Eugenio Suarez scored two of Cincinnati’s runs. Suarez went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He threw the ball well.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, on the MLB debut of LHP John Lamb after a loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois