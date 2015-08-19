Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The plan was for Michael Lorenzen to learn at the major-league level.

But, managing Lorenzen’s innings and maintaining his confidence were among the considerations when the 23-year-old was optioned back to Triple-A on Thursday.

Rather than feel sorry for himself, Lorenzen is using his time at Louisville to refine his secondary pitches helping him become less reliant on the fastball.

“Really, what he needed was a mental break, not necessarily from pitching, but from all the things that can cloud a rookie’s head,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He just needed to tap the brakes a little bit.”

The early returns are positive.

In his first Triple-A start since being demoted, Lorenzen pitched a complete-game, four-hit shutout, throwing 93 pitches in a 4-0 win over Norfolk on Sunday.

“You don’t have to live off your fastball,” said Lorenzen, in a videotaped interview posted after the game on the Bats’ Facebook page. “I think it was a good confidence booster for me, because it was like, ‘yeah, my other stuff is good.’ I don’t know what my mix was, but ... it wasn’t fastball heavy.”

After an encouraging first half, Lorenzen posted a 12.57 ERA after the All-Star break, including seven earned runs in 1 1/3 innings on Aug. 11 at San Diego.

Lorenzen is among eight rookie pitchers to start games this season for Cincinnati, including Raisel Iglesias, who tossed seven shutout innings in a 3-1, 13-inning loss to Kansas City on Tuesday night.

“I think he gets it,” said Price, of Lorenzen. “He’s a smart kid and it’s hard to be 23 (years old) and pouting about not being in a big league starting rotation. I think he took responsibility for his performance. I‘m glad he took advantage of it. It would be a challenge if he went out and struggled in his first game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-66

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 807, 5.63 ERA) at Reds (RHP Keyvius Sampson, 1-1, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Sean Marshall is throwing every third day in his efforts to rehab from multiple shoulder surgeries the past two years. “He has some work ahead of him,” said manager Bryan Price. “But the fact that he’s throwing pain-free off the mound and throwing breaking pitches is a good sign.” Marshall, 32, made just 31 appearances for the Reds since 2012.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias extended his scoreless-innings streak to 12 with seven shutout innings against the defending American League champion Royals. Iglesias gave up just three hits with a walk and three strikeouts. It was his fourth straight quality start, but he was denied his fourth victory when the Royals rallied for a 3-1, 13-inning win.

--SS Eugenio Suarez homered for the eighth time this season on Tuesday night. It was his third homer in the last nine games. Suarez is getting an opportunity to play regularly with SS Zack Cozart out for the season following knee surgery. There’s been talk about developing him in left field.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman gave up a solo home run to Kansas City 2B Ben Zobrist leading off the ninth inning Tuesday night to snap his streak of 56 consecutive saves at Great American Ball Park. Chapman gave up a run and two hits with one strikeout. His last blown save at home was Sept. 7, 2012 against Houston. “I don’t like to make excuses,” said Chapman, via an interpreter. “I made a mistake. All I can tell you is that I had a bad day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Dylan Axelrod

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Jason Bourgeois

