Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- One of the most popular Cincinnati Reds players rejoined the club on Wednesday when right-handed reliever Sam LeCure was recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

The bitterness of being a late cut in spring training mostly has faded for LeCure, who dug himself a hole at Triple-A by trying to overcompensate for a drop in velocity in the spring.

“I was trying to be a different pitcher,” said LeCure on Wednesday. “It was a rare thing for me to get over 90 (mph), but I was trying to throw 100 down there. I got out of where I needed to be mentally. I got out of who I was. I‘m not Aroldis Chapman.”

After a rough few months, LeCure posted a 0.90 ERA in his last six appearances at Louisville, allowing just one earned run with no walks and six Ks in 10 innings.

There were plenty of hugs exchanged with his Reds teammates on Wednesday, but LeCure did his best to diminish the significance of his return to the big leagues.

The 31-year old’s self-deprecating humor was intact.

“My stuff is back to normal,” said LeCure. “Unremarkable, but good enough to get outs.”

His stuff was closer to remarkable on Wednesday when he tossed two perfect innings with two strikeouts in a 4-3 loss to the defending American League champion Royals.

LeCure’s 231 appearances from 2010-2014 ranks third among Reds pitchers.

“Sam had a really difficult start of the season,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “His statistics aren’t great but he’s locating his pitches now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-67

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 3-3, 3.43 ERA) at Reds (LHP John Lamb, 0-1, 7.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sam LeCure got himself into trouble at Triple-A by overcompensating for a drop in velocity he experienced in spring training. “I was trying to be a different pitcher,” said LeCure, who posted a 0.90 ERA in his past six appearances at Louisville before being recalled by the Reds on Wednesday. The bitterness over being a late cut during spring training mostly has faded for LeCure whose 231 appearances from 2010-2014 ranks third on the club. “My stuff is back to normal,” LeCure said. “Which is unremarkable, but good enough to get outs.” It was closer to remarkable on Wednesday when he tossed two perfect innings with a pair of Ks.

--OF Brennan Boesch was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday when CF Billy Hamilton was placed on the disabled list. He made 32 appearances and 10 starts before being optioned to Triple-A on June 16. He went 1-for-2 with a single and strikeout on Wednesday night.

--CF Billy Hamilton’s sensational defensive play in the 11th inning on Tuesday night proved costly for the Reds when he suffered a sprained capsule in his right shoulder. Hamilton dove to cut off Alcides Escobar’s single then threw out the Royals shortstop trying to stretch a double. “It was a spectacular play,” said manager Bryan Price. “We’ll see how it responds to rest and treatment.” He was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Hamilton leads the major leagues with 54 stolen bases.

--RHP Nate Adcock was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Wednesday. Adcock had right elbow surgery on Aug. 4. Adcock went 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA in 13 appearances.

--RHP Dylan Axelrod was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday after posting a 7.30 ERA in six appearances. Axelrod allowed 10 earned runs and five homers in 12 1/3 innings.

--RHP Keyvius Sampson made his fourth career start on Wednesday night, allowing four runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. Sampson needed 95 pitches to get through his outing. “Keyvius was around the plate, but not on the plate,” said manager Bryan Price. “He got hurt behind in the count.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Keyvius was around the plate, but not on the plate. He got hurt behind in the count.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, of RHP Keyvius Sampson, who allowed four runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings Wednesday in a loss to the Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained capsule, right shoulder) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 19 after getting hurt in an Aug. 18 game.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Sam LeCure

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Jason Bourgeois

RF Jay Bruce

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Brennan Boesch