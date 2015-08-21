Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Taking another step in their rebuilding process Thursday, the Cincinnati Reds traded outfielder Marlon Byrd and cash to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for hard-throwing 24-year old right-hander Stephen Johnson.

“This was another chance to give one of our veteran players an opportunity to go to a contending club and get to the postseason,” Reds general manager Walt Jocketty said. “(The Giants) have had a lot of injuries in the outfield, so he’ll get plenty of playing time there ... and we’ll transition to playing more younger players”.

San Francisco (65-56) trails the Chicago Cubs by four games for the second National League wild-card spot. The Reds (51-68) dropped their sixth straight with a 5-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Byrd, who batted .237 with 19 homers and 42 RBIs in 96 games for Cincinnati since being acquired from the Phillies in December, was unavailable for comment Thursday.

San Francisco is the Byrd’s ninth organization in his 11-year career. Byrd, 37, made his 1,500th career appearance Wednesday.

Jocketty said discussions with the Giants regarding Byrd began around the trade deadline and started up again during the past three days. He added that no other clubs inquired about Byrd.

Johnson will join Double-A Pensacola and be groomed as a reliever.

“He’s got a big arm,” Jocketty said. “He throws mid-90s. Pretty good breaking ball. Good reports on him. We’ll leave him in the bullpen, which is an area where we’ll need some help in the next year or two”.

Johnson, a sixth-round draft choice by the Giants in the 2012 draft, is 3-0 with a 3.41 ERA with 68 strikeouts and 29 walks in 58 innings over 44 appearances this year for Double-A Richmond, all in relief.

Outfielder Ryan LaMarre was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to replace Byrd on the active roster.

In 91 games for Louisville, LaMarre hit .257 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight homers and 18 RBIs. When he plays, he will become the eighth Reds player this season to make his major league debut.

Jocketty added that Jason Bourgeois and Brennan Boesch will share time in left field. He also mentioned that Eugenio Suarez will remain at shortstop despite speculation that Suarez would move to left field when regular shortstop Zack Cozart returns next season from knee surgery.

The Byrd trade is part of a continuing effort by the Reds to unload veterans while restocking the organization with young arms. Cincinnati traded right-hander Johnny Cueto to the Kansas City Royals and right-hander Mike Leake to the Giants around the non-waiver deadline in July.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-68

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 10-5, 4.40 ERA) at Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 1-2, 5.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Marlon Byrd was traded to the Giants on Thursday in exchange for Double-A Richmond RHP Stephen Johnson. Byrd batted .237 with 19 homers and 42 RBIs in 96 games for Cincinnati since being acquired from the Phillies in December. “This was another chance to give one of our veteran players an opportunity to go to a contending club and get to the postseason,” Reds GM Walt Jocketty said. “(The Giants) have had a lot of injuries in the outfield, so he’ll get plenty of playing time there ... and we’ll transition to playing more younger players.” The Giants are Byrd’s ninth organization in 11 seasons. Byrd made his 1,500th career appearance Wednesday.

--OF Ryan LaMarre was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday after OF Marlon Byrd was traded to San Francisco. In 91 games for Louisville, LaMarre hit .257 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight homers and 18 RBIs. When he plays, he will become the eighth Reds player this season to make his major league debut.

--RHP Stephen Johnson was acquired from the Giants on Thursday in exchange for LF Marlon Byrd. Johnson will join Double-A Pensacola and be groomed as a reliever. “He’s got a big arm,” Reds GM Walt Jocketty said. “He throws mid-90s. Pretty good breaking ball. Good reports on him. We’ll leave him in the bullpen, which is an area where we’ll need some help in the next year or two.” Johnson, a sixth-round draft choice by the Giants in the 2012 draft, is 3-0 with a 3.41 ERA with 68 strikeouts and 29 walks in 58 innings over 44 Double-A appearances this year, all in relief.

--2B Brandon Phillips did not play Thursday after leaving the previous night’s game with inflammation in his right biceps tendon. “He’s banged up,” manager Bryan Price said. “It began (Tuesday). It’s just a little stinger. He got a little treatment before batting practice (Wednesday), but it became more of an issue during the game, especially after diving for (Royals 2B Ben) Zobrist’s base hit. That exacerbated a preexisting condition.” Phillips was available to pinch-hit Thursday.

--LHP John Lamb made his second major league start Thursday night and produced marginally better results, allowing three runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter. Lamb was denied his first major league victory when the Diamondbacks rallied late for a 5-4 win. “I thought I threw the ball well,” he said. “I fell behind on (Chris Owings’) home run. I tip my cap to him. I didn’t get the ball in far enough. It’s a learning experience. I felt strong, I was just making some mistakes.”

--CF Jason Bourgeois went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs Thursday night, a day after his baserunning gaffe squelched a potential Reds rally. On Wednesday, he was tagged out at home after an infield-fly-rule call, resulting in an inning-ending double play. Bourgeois had his first two-hit game since Sept. 4, 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were limited. We need to get well in a hurry, and we need our starters to go deeper.” -- Manager Bryan Price, after the Reds’ 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (right biceps inflammation) left the Aug. 19 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 20. He is day-to-day.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained right shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Sam LeCure

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Jason Bourgeois

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Brennan Boesch