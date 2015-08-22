Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Reds outfielder Ryan LaMarre, a University of Michigan product, hopes to get a better reception from fans for his major league debut than he did during a recent winter caravan stop in Columbus, Ohio.

“I got booed,” he said.

LaMarre was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday when left fielder Marlon Byrd was traded to the San Francisco Giants. When he plays, LaMarre will be the eighth Reds player to make his debut.

The Byrd trade was another move designed to restock the organization with youth.

Cincinnati (51-69) lost its seventh straight game, 6-3 to Arizona on Friday night, dropping into last place in the National League Central.

During an injury-plagued 2014 season, the 26-year old LaMarre, a Royal Oak, Michigan native, wondered if he’d ever reach the majors.

LaMarre missed the first two months of the season then came back only to have his season end on May 28 with a stress fracture in his left leg followed by a sport hernia, for which he underwent surgery in June. LaMarre was designated for assignment, released, then resigned within a seven-day period in August.

“It has been a journey,” he said. “It’s unbelievable. I couldn’t be happier. The fact that I finally got here is surreal. Last year was one of the tougher years of my life.”

Manager Bryan Price said LaMarre will play center but also could see time in right or left.

“We know he can defend,” said Price. “The question was whether he could hit, but he’s done some good things lately and found some power. The feedback we got from (Triple-A manager ) Delino (DeShields) was he was the guy who was most prepared to help us out.”

LaMarre learned of his promotion on Thursday while the club was in Gwinnett, Georgia. He missed his flight, spent the night in Atlanta, flew to Louisville on Friday morning, cleaned apartment, then drove to Cincinnati.

His impressions of Cincinnati?

“The state of Ohio is OK, but I have to draw the line at the (Ohio State) Buckeyes,” LaMarre said.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-69

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Randall Delgado, 4-3, 2.70 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 7-8, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Aroldis Chapman was unavailable the past two games due to stiffness in his left shoulder, MLB.com reported Thursday. Chapman had his streak of 56 consecutive saves at Great American Ball Park snapped on Tuesday when he allowed a leadoff homer to the Royals’ Ben Zobrist. Chapman had converted 15 straight saves. He hadn’t blown a save at home since 2012. With Chapman unavailable, right-hander J.J. Hoover moved into the closer role. Chapman is day-to-day.

--2B Brandon Phillips missed his second straight start with inflammation in his right biceps tendon. “He’s had smaller injuries ... each time, we like to have him go through a full workday to make sure he’s ready to go the next day,” said manager Bryan Price. “He wasn’t able to go through a full workday (Thursday). Hopefully, he’ll be able to do that today so we can see where we are.” Phillips pinch-hit in the seventh and grounded out.

--RHP David Holmberg was hit hard by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, allowing five runs and a career-high 11 hits in five innings including two home runs. Homberg has allowed seven homers in five starts. “His last couple of starts haven’t been the same as we saw last year,” said manager Bryan Price. “He was erratic. He was making what I call empty pitches.”

--RHP Sam LeCure retired the nine batters he faced since being promoted from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. The perfect streak ended when he walked Diamondbacks third baseman Aaron Hill, then later picked him off second. LeCure struggled at Triple-A after being cut in Spring Training but finally earned a promotion after posting a 0.90 ERA in his last six appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re a team that’s been scuffling. We want to finish strong to have something to build on for the future.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a loss to Arizona on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (right biceps inflammation) left the Aug. 19 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 20-21. He is day-to-day.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained right shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Sam LeCure

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Jason Bourgeois

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Brennan Boesch