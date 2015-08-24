Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds MLB-record streak of starting a rookie pitcher reached 24 on Sunday when right-hander Raisel Iglesias took the mound against Arizona. The streak isn’t going to end anytime soon as the team has made it clear its future will rely on young arms. With those young arms come repercussions throughout the staff.

The Reds bullpen has been taxed this season and especially lately as the youngsters adapt to the major leagues. The club has had 60 quality starts, including Iglesias’ performance in Sunday’s (2-0) loss, but 26 of those belonged to Johnny Cueto and Mike Leake, who were traded to Kansas City and San Francisco, respectively, prior to the July 31 non-waiver deadline. Cueto and Leake also combined to produce 24 outings in which they went at least seven innings.

The current rotation of Iglesias, Anthony DeSclafani, John Lamb, Keyvius Sampson and David Holmberg has just nine outings of at least seven innings this season. Six of those belong to DeSclafani. Iglesias is the only starter to go at least seven innings since the end of July.

”I can’t force them to do something they’re not ready to do,“ said manager Bryan Price. ”I don’t want to leave anyone out there to get knocked around, to overload them with pitches but by the same respect I know how many innings I have out of the bullpen and we’ve got to play nine innings.

“I‘m treating them like they’re rookie pitchers but with the expectation that I‘m not going to throw you a life ring every time.”

The Reds’ staff as a whole ranks 11th in the National League with a 4.10 ERA. The bullpen has allowed 4.41 runs per game, according to Baseball-Reference.com, which is also 11th in the NL. Closer Aroldis Chapman hasn’t pitched since last Tuesday because of shoulder tightness. That has only added to the stress of the relievers.

“They’ll all take the ball,” said Price. “It’s just a matter of creating problems by asking guys to pitch when we know that they shouldn’t be pitching. We’ll have some guys available to pitch but we’ll have to make some smart decisions on how we utilize our pen.”

--CF Ryan LaMarre picked up his first major league hit with a solid single to left field in the fifth inning Sunday. LaMarre was a late replacement in the lineup after Brennan Boesch was scratched with a sore right ankle. “I was happy to get the hit but once it was over it was about winning a ballgame,” said LaMarre. “My family was really excited. I gave the ball to my dad and told him not to lose it.”

--2B Brandon Phillips returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing two games with inflammation with his right biceps tendon. Phillips, who is one RBI shy of 800 for his career, went 2-for-9 in the last two games. Phillips is hitting .314 (43-of-137) in his last 33 appearances and .341 (30-for-88) in his last 22 appearances.

--1B Joey Votto keeps taking his walks. Votto was walked two more times on Sunday, raising his season total to 100. He’s been walked 43 times since the All-Star break. It is the third time in Votto’s career he has reached 100 walks in a season; he had 110 in 2011 and 135 in 2013.

--LHP Manny Parra was placed on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis in his left shoulder. This is his third trip to the disabled list this season.

--RHP Collin Balester was promoted from Triple-A Louisville. Balester was 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA and seven saves in 29 games in Louisville.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Unfortunately, we didn’t get any offense.” -- Cincinnati manager Bryan Price, after a loss on Sunday.

--LHP Manny Parra (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--2B Brandon Phillips (right biceps inflammation) left the Aug. 19 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 20-21. He is day-to-day.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained right shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

